Wildfire near Davenport 12% contained, crews extinguishing smoldering areas

Firefighters made some containment progress on a wildfire that has destroyed over 50 structures near Davenport, Washington, in Lincoln County, according to fire officials.

The Western Pines fire, which started about 10 miles northeast of Davenport, has burned 5,812 acres and was 12% contained Tuesday after nearly a week of firefighting efforts and no containment, according to a Tuesday news release from fire officials.

Twenty-one primary structures and 30 secondary structures, which include garages, sheds and other outbuildings, were destroyed by the fire.

Specialized fire units worked with crews Tuesday to use infrared sensors to detect remaining smoldering material that might otherwise be missed, the release said. Crews also put out hot spots around structures.

More than 400 people are working the fire. As containment increases, resources will start leaving the fire and return to their districts or help with other fires in the area, according to officials.

Level 3 evacuations, or leave now, were still in effect for residents living in the fire’s footprint.

The fire was human caused and is under investigation.