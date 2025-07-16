‘American Idol’ music supervisor and husband shot dead in L.A. home

By Vivian Ho Washington Post

A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the deaths of an “American Idol” music supervisor and her husband, who were found fatally shot in their Los Angeles home.

Officers conducting a welfare check at a home in the Encino, California, neighborhood on Monday discovered the bodies of a woman and man with gunshot wounds, Guy Golan, a lieutenant with the Los Angeles Police Department, said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The victims were named as Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca, both 70, LAPD said in a separate statement. An “American Idol” spokesperson confirmed to the Associated Press that Kaye was a music supervisor on the hit singing competition and Deluca was her husband.

“Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her,” an “American Idol” spokesperson said in a statement. “Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

On Tuesday, police arrested Raymond Boodarian of Encino in connection with the couple’s deaths. No charges have been formally announced.

The arrest comes after officers had received a radio call on Thursday reporting a person jumping a fence onto the property, Golan said. Police were unable to enter the “highly fortified” residence and left after finding no signs of forced entry, he said.

Further inspection of surveillance video showed the suspect scaling one of the fences and entering the residence through an unlocked or unsecure door, Golan said, which led to the homeowners encountering the suspect when they returned home about 30 minutes later.

“A violent struggle ensued between them and the suspect, who was already inside their home, which resulted in the victims’ tragically losing their life,” Golan said. Investigators were able to identify Boodarian as a suspect in the killings through the surveillance video and forensic evidence found at the scene, Golan said.

Police are working to determine whether Boodarian had any connection to Deluca and Kaye, police said.

Boodarian, who is being held without bail, could not be reached for comment and it is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

In addition to working for “American Idol,” Kaye worked as the music supervisor for a number of other high-profile productions such as “The Singing Bee,” “Hollywood Game Night” and “Lip Sync Battle,” in addition to several Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants, according to IMDb.