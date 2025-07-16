Anuar Pelaez scores two penalty kicks, Velocity top Westchester 3-2

Staff Reports

From staff reports

MT. VERNON, N.Y. - In an offensive clash featuring the League One leaders in goals scored in strikers Anuar Pelaez and Juan Obregon Jr. (eight), the Spokane Velocity needed two halves and a brace from Pelaez to edge Westchester 3-2 at The Stadium at Memorial Field on Wednesday.

It didn’t take long for the first-place Velocity (9-1-5) to seize an early advantage over the 14th-ranked team as Pelaez converted a penalty kick in the 14th minute.

But eight minutes later, Westchester (2-7-5) Obregon Jr. drew a penalty kick against Velocity defender Collin Fernandez.

Obregon Jr. missed the shot as it deflected off the right goalpost. Forward Herman Mackic beat multiple Velocity players to the rebound and scored his first professional goal in the 22nd minute.

Early in the second half, Spokane retrieved the 2-1 lead in the 48th minute on an own goal by Westchester goalkeeper Dane Jacomen.

Fernandez began a counterattack with a ground pass to Nil Vinyals. Vinyals tapped it to Pierre Reedy on the left side of the penalty area, and Reedy flashed a cross to Shavon-John Brown within inches of the net.

John-Brown struck the ball, which kissed the bottom of the cross bar, and hit Jacomen as it crossed the goal line.

Westchester did not back down as Obregon Jr. leveled the game 2-2 off a pass from Prince Saydee in the 66th minute.

But minutes later, the Velocity scored the game-winner at the 70th after Pelaez scored on his second penalty kick, thanks to Shavon John-Brown who drew the foul against Juan Palma.

Camron Miller registered eleven defensive actions including six out of Spokane’s 18 clearances holding Westchester to six shots on target.

Along with his two goals, Pelaez completed 100% of his passes.

The Velocity, who now boast the third-longest unbeaten streak in League One history with 13 games, next face off against fourth-ranked Chattanooga (6-2-6) at CHI Memorial Stadium at 4 p.m. The match will broadcast on ESPN+.