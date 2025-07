Kraken announce schedule for truncated 2025-26 season

By Kate Shefte Seattle Times

The Seattle Kraken’s breakneck Season 5, condensed by the NHL’s return to the Winter Olympics, will kick off at Climate Pledge Arena against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. The Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights that Saturday, then head out on a six-game road trip.

January is the busiest month with 17 games scheduled, including nine in Seattle. The league will break for two weeks in February as its players compete in the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games, the first time since 2014 they have been allowed to do so. The men’s tournament at the 2026 Olympics runs from Feb. 11-22, 2026.

The Kraken were dogged by an 0-12 record in the second game of back-to-backs last season. They will play 13 sets of back-to-backs in 2025-26, including two in a row at home against Philadelphia and Vancouver on Dec. 28-29.

The Kraken have two six-game road trips and two six-game homestands, Jan. 19-29 and Feb. 28-March 12. The team plays Veterans Day (Nov. 11), the day before Thanksgiving (Nov. 26), right after Christmas (Dec. 28 and 29), New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) and Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 19).

The second-year Kraken Hockey Network will produce every nonnational game, which will air on KING 5, KONG and select TEGNA stations, and stream on Prime Video.

As alluded to by CEO Tod Leiweke in a season ticket holders meetup the morning of the 2024-25 season finale, Kraken are instituting several ticketing changes “after reviewing four years of data and feedback.” The team is offering several six-game ticket pack options, including some that include key dates and one that throws in a game-night beer or a pair of Brooks Running shoes. Seattle-based Brooks announced a multiyear partnership with the Kraken in 2024.

Leiweke told assembled fans that 90% of season tickets were expected to stay flat or drop in price with 80% seeing a price decrease. Season ticket holders would also receive a 25% discount on concessions among other perks.

According to the team, also based off fan feedback, the Kraken moved Sunday home games up from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Here is the 2025-26 schedule:

OCTOBER

Thu. Oct 9 – 7 p.m. vs. Anaheim

Sat. Oct 11 – 7 p.m. vs. Vegas

Tue. Oct 14 – 7 p.m. @ Montreal

Thu. Oct 16 – 7 p.m. @ Ottawa

Sat. Oct 18 – 7 p.m. @ Toronto

Mon. Oct 20 – 7 p.m. @ Philadelphia

Tue. Oct 21 – 7 p.m. @ Washington

Thu. Oct 23 – 7 p.m. @ Winnipeg

Sat. Oct 25 – 7 p.m. vs. Edmonton

Tue. Oct 28 – 7:30 p.m. vs. Montreal

NOVEMBER

Sat. Nov 1 – 7 p.m. vs. N.Y. Rangers

Mon. Nov 3 – 7 p.m. vs. Chicago

Wed. Nov 5 – 7 p.m. vs. San Jose

Sat. Nov 8 – 6 p.m. @ St. Louis

Sun. Nov 9 – 6 p.m. @ Dallas

Tue. Nov 11 – 7 p.m. vs. Columbus

Thu. Nov 13 – 7 p.m. vs. Winnipeg

Sat. Nov 15 – 7 p.m. vs. San Jose

Tue. Nov 18 – 7 p.m. @ Detroit

Thu. Nov 20 – 7 p.m. @ Chicago

Sat. Nov 22 – 7 p.m. @ Pittsburgh

Sun. Nov 23 – 5 p.m. @ N.Y. Islanders

Wed. Nov 26 – 7 p.m. vs. Dallas

Sat. Nov 29 – 1 p.m. vs. Edmonton

DECEMBER

Thu. Dec 4 – 7 p.m. @ Edmonton

Sat. Dec 6 – 7 p.m. vs. Detroit

Mon. Dec 8 – 7 p.m. vs. Minnesota

Wed. Dec 10 – 7 p.m. vs. Los Angeles

Fri. Dec 12 – 7 p.m. @ Utah

Sun. Dec 14 – 5 p.m. vs. Buffalo

Tue. Dec 16 – 7 p.m. vs. Colorado

Thu. Dec 18 – 7 p.m. @ Calgary

Sat. Dec 20 – 7 p.m. @ San Jose

Mon. Dec 22 – 7 p.m. @ Anaheim

Tue. Dec 23 – 7 p.m. @ Los Angeles

Sun. Dec 28 – 5 p.m. vs. Philadelphia

Mon. Dec 29 – 7 p.m. vs. Vancouver

JANUARY

Thu. Jan 1 – 7 p.m. vs. Nashville

Fri. Jan 2 – 7:30 p.m. @ Vancouver

Mon. Jan 5 – 7:30 p.m. @ Calgary

Tue. Jan 6 – 7 p.m. vs. Boston

Thu. Jan 8 – 7 p.m. vs. Minnesota

Sat. Jan 10 – 7 p.m. @ Carolina

Mon. Jan 12 – 7 p.m. @ N.Y. Rangers

Wed. Jan 14 – 7 p.m. @ New Jersey

Thu. Jan 15 7 p.m. @ Boston

Sat. Jan 17 – 3 p.m. @ Utah

Mon. Jan 19 – 2 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh

Wed. Jan 21 – 7 p.m. vs. N.Y. Islanders

Fri. Jan 23 – 7 p.m. vs. Anaheim

Sun. Jan 25 – 1 p.m. vs. New Jersey

Tue. Jan 27 – 7 p.m. vs. Washington

Thu. Jan 29 – 7 p.m. vs. Toronto

Sat. Jan 31 – 7 p.m. @ Vegas

FEBRUARY

Tue. Feb 3 – 7 p.m. @ Anaheim

Wed. Feb 4 – 7 p.m. @ Los Angeles

Wed. Feb 25 – 7 p.m. @ Dallas

Thu. Feb 26 – 7 p.m. @ St. Louis

Sat. Feb 28 – 7 p.m. vs. Vancouver

MARCH

Mon. Mar 2 – 7 p.m. vs. Carolina

Wed. Mar 4 – 7 p.m. vs. St. Louis

Sat. Mar 7 – 7 p.m. vs. Ottawa

Tue. Mar 10 – 7 p.m. vs. Nashville

Thu. Mar 12 – 7 p.m. vs. Colorado

Sat. Mar 14 – 7 p.m. @ Vancouver

Sun. Mar 15 – 5 p.m. vs. Florida

Tue. Mar 17 – 7 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay

Thu. Mar 19 – 7 p.m. @ Nashville

Sat. Mar 21 – 5 p.m. @ Columbus

Tue. Mar 24 – 7 p.m. @ Florida

Thu. Mar 26 – 7 p.m. @ Tampa Bay

Sat. Mar 28 – 5:30 p.m. @ Buffalo

Tue. Mar 31 – 7 p.m. @ Edmonton

APRIL

Thu. Apr 2 – 7 p.m. vs. Utah

Sat. Apr 4 – 7 p.m. vs. Chicago

Mon. Apr 6 – 6:30 p.m. @ Winnipeg

Tue. Apr 7 – 7 p.m. @ Minnesota

Thu. Apr 9 – 7 p.m. vs. Vegas

Sat. Apr 11 – 4 p.m. vs. Calgary

Mon. Apr 13 – 7 p.m. vs. Los Angeles

Wed. Apr 15 – 7 p.m. @ Vegas

Thu. Apr 16 – 8:30 p.m. @ Colorado