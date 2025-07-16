Unreleased Beyoncé music reported stolen from vehicle in Atlanta

By Frances Vinall Washington Post

Unreleased music by Beyoncé was stolen from a rental vehicle in Atlanta last week, her longtime choreographer Chris Grant and Diandre Blue, a dancer, told the Atlanta Police Department.

Five digital storage devices containing watermarked and unreleased music, set lists and tour plans were stolen from the vehicle, the police report said.

Several other items, including Grant and Blue’s laptops, two suitcases, AirPod headphones and clothing worth $2,000 were also listed as stolen in the report.

Police said in a Monday statement that they secured an arrest warrant for a suspect, who remained at large and whom they declined to identify.

Beyoncé, one of the world’s biggest music stars, is on her “Cowboy Carter” tour and wrapped up a four-show stop in Atlanta on Monday. She heads to Las Vegas next for the final two shows of the tour.

Beyoncé’s albums are highly anticipated and the pop star has been known to keep her projects under tight wraps, releasing both 2013’s eponymous album and 2016’s “Lemonade” as a surprise.

Representatives for Beyoncé and Grant, and a social media account for Blue, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday night.

The alleged theft occurred between 8:09 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. July 8 when the vehicle, a black Jeep Wagoneer, was in a parking garage near Krog Street Market food hall in Atlanta.

The trunk window of the vehicle was damaged, according to the police report.

Several artists have had their work stolen in a similar fashion. In 2022, pop star Lana Del Rey said her laptop, which had her new album on it, was stolen from her car in Los Angeles.

In a 911 call released by the police department, a man said the vehicle had been broken into while he was visiting a restaurant and that “really, really important information” was contained in the stolen items. “I work with someone who is, like, of a high status,” he told the operator.

In the police report, an officer said they had tracked one of the laptops and the AirPods, which were “pinging” with their location information, to multiple places including a moving car. The incident was captured on a camera at the entrance to the parking garage, the report said.

Raye, a British singer-songwriter, said last year that her car was stolen with her songwriting books in the trunk, adding in a post on social media, “no second album any time soon.” Musician Tom Waits told the Austin Chronicle in 2002 that the working tapes of his album “Alice,” released that year, were taken from his car and ransomed back to him for $3,000.