Analysis: Where Seahawks’ 2025 draft class fits in as rookies report

Bob Condotta Seattle Times

The grind of an NFL season has begun for the Seattle Seahawks’ rookie class of 2025.

The 11 draft picks and 18 undrafted free agents began arriving Tuesday to kick off their inaugural NFL season.

The rookies can’t yet practice on the field — that won’t happen until camp begins on July 23.

But the rookies can take part in meetings and conditioning work and spend a week getting better acclimated to what awaits them as an NFL player.

Rookies can’t be asked to report more than a week before veterans, meaning the Seahawks are reporting as early as is allowed.

Former coach Pete Carroll typically asked rookies to come in only a day or two before the veterans, if at all.

Ten teams are having their rookies report the same day as the vets this year, a list that includes last year’s Super Bowl contestants — the Chiefs and Eagles — as well as two other NFC West teams (the Rams and Cardinals).

Seahawks second-year head coach Mike Macdonald said when spring minicamp ended June 11 that he couldn’t wait to see his players again.

“We’re going into a break here so you can kind of regather and take a breath and then kind of recalibrate going into camp,” Macdonald said. “But I tell you what, I think I speak for the whole team, we’re really excited to get this team going starting in training camp.”

So what will he see out of the rookies once they get on the field next week?

Let’s take a look at the roles each of the draft picks appeared to be forging when the offseason program ended.

Guard Grey Zabel (18th overall): Zabel appeared to take every snap with the starting offense at left guard during OTAs and minicamp and has that spot sewn up heading into the regular season. Now the task is to begin living up to the hype once games begin Sept. 7 against the 49ers.

Safety Nick Emmanwori (35th overall): The South Carolina product spent most of the offseason working in specialty packages as a third safety in five- and six-defensive-back sets behind the starting safety duo of Julian Love and Coby Bryant.

While he eventually figures to contend for a starting spot in the base defense at safety, he seems likely to remain in the third-safety role this season.

The recently released FTN Football Almanac 2025 offered this scouting report of Emmanwori: “His range, speed and length make him a promising coverage prospect, though he needs to improve on run defense to become an every-down player.” That could speak to why the Seahawks appear to be prepping him to play mostly in passing situations to begin his career.

Tight end Elijah Arroyo (50th overall): Arroyo spent the spring working as a third tight end behind Noah Fant and AJ Barner and that appears his likely role heading into the regular season. But he’ll be given every opportunity to earn a larger role as the season progresses.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe (92nd overall): The former Alabama standout appeared to work solely with the No. 3 offense in the spring. There has been speculation the Seahawks will create a specialty package for him to get him on the field occasionally. If so, that may come more to light as training camp begins. For now, Milroe appears set as the third QB behind Sam Darnold and Drew Lock, and certain to get a ton of snaps in preseason games for the team to gauge his progress.

Defensive end Rylie Mills (142nd overall): The former Notre Dame star sat out the offseason program while recovering from an ACL injury and isn’t expected back until midseason. That means he will likely begin camp on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list.

Receiver Tory Horton (166th overall): The status of Horton will be one to watch closely as camp begins after he was limited in the offseason program while recovering from surgery to repair a knee injury suffered in October. If he’s not 100% once camp begins, the team is optimistic he will be ready for the regular season. Once he’s full go, Horton is expected to earn a role in the receiving rotation and as a kickoff and/or punt returner.

Fullback Robbie Ouzts (175th overall): The former Alabama tight end spent the spring sharing time with converted tight end Brady Russell at fullback. One will earn the starting fullback spot, a position the team plans to use more this season under first-year offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Depending on special-teams needs, both could earn spots on the roster.

Offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue (192nd overall): The sixth-round pick out of Kansas typically worked with the third unit at right guard in the spring and will battle to earn a spot on the roster as a backup.

Running back Damien Martinez (223rd overall): The former Miami and Oregon State star spent the spring sharing the third running back spot with Kenny McIntosh. Those two will battle to earn the third RB spot on the 53-man roster, or force the Seahawks to keep both. Special teams figures to play a key role in that battle.

Offensive lineman Mason Richman (234th overall): The seventh-round pick out of Iowa usually worked with the third unit at right tackle in the spring behind Abraham Lucas and Josh Jones. He figures to get some snaps at guard in camp, and showing versatility will be key to earning a roster spot.

Receiver Ricky White III (238th overall): The former UNLV star worked with the backup units on offense in the spring and will compete for a roster spot on the back end of the WR rotation. The Seahawks are enamored of White’s all-around special teams ability and will get a better look at that once pads go on during camp.

None of the undrafted free agents appeared to work consistently with either of the first or second teams in the spring. With a veteran defense returning most of the players from a year ago, earning roster spots won’t be easy.

But a handful on each side could force their way into the discussion, including rush end Jared Ivey, cornerback Zy Alexander (though the recent signing of Shaquill Griffin has filled out the cornerback room even more) and center Federico Maranges.

But given an already big 11-man draft class, most of the UDFAs appear to be battling to earn spots on the 17-man practice squad.