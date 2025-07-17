Bright Comet Theater puts on bold, bloody ‘Carrie’

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

Dealing with the drama of high school is tough.

Dealing with the drama of high school when you have telekinetic powers is really tough.

Dealing with the drama of high school when you have telekinetic powers and your classmates have access to pigs blood? That’s almost impossible.

In the musical “Carrie,” produced Friday through July 27 by Bright Comet Theater, audiences see what happens when a misunderstood girl is pushed too far.

“Carrie” opens with high school student Sue Snell (Madelyn Blackhart) struggling to answer questions about the tragic events of May 28.

Rewinding to before that day, Snell’s classmate Carrie White (Celeste Bidwell Williams), seen by many as a misfit, gets her period for the first time while showering after gym class. White is scared and unsure of what’s happening, which leads to taunting from her classmates, especially Snell’s bratty best friend Chris Hargensen (Aubree Peterson).

Gym teacher Miss Gardner (Caralee Rose) makes her way to the gym right as one of the overhead light bulbs explodes, seemingly out of nowhere, and reprimands the girls. Gardner and counselor and English teacher Mr. Stephens (Nicholas Morgan III) then send White home for the day, but the damage has been done, and she can’t help but think of all the cruel things her classmates said.

Snell’s athlete boyfriend Tommy Ross (Shawn Mulligan) and Hargenson’s troublemaker boyfriend Billy Nolan (Jackson McMurray) pass White while discussing plans for prom. After he ridicules her, White gives Nolan a furious look, which sends him flying off his skateboard.

At home, White looks for support from her religious fanatic mother Margaret (Skyler Moeder) but her mother, realizing her daughter is now a woman, panics and locks her in a closet to beg for repentance.

That same evening, Hargensen throws a party during which she tells everyone about what happened with White at school. Wanting to separate herself from the incident, and from Hargensen, Snell leaves with Ross.

Still locked in the closet, White begins to realize that maybe those strange incidents – the light bulb exploding, and Nolan falling from his skateboard – might have been her own doing. As she works to learn more about telekinesis, White has more encounters with students at school, all leading up to the night of the prom.

The musical also stars Brenna White, Gabriel Conesa Caquias, Helen Larreau, Alessia Adams, Jenna Majesky and Josephine Kahler.

The show is directed by Dominique Betts and features a book by Lawrence D. Cohen, lyrics by Dean Pitchford and music by Michael Gore. It’s based on the Stephen King novel of the same name.