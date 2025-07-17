Feds recommend 1-day sentence for ex-Louisville officer in Breonna Taylor shooting

By Taylor Six Lexington Herald-Leader

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The U.S. Department of Justice is recommending a one-day sentence for ex-Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Brett Hankison, who fired 10 shots into Breonna Taylor’s apartment in March 2020 during a botched police raid of her home.

Hankison was found guilty of violating Taylor’s rights at the conclusion of a November jury trial. He was acquitted of violating the rights of Taylor’s neighbors.

Despite facing several years in prison for the verdict ahead of a sentencing next week, federal prosecutors suggested he only serve one day — and receive time served for his conviction last year.

In a sentencing memorandum filed Wednesday, prosecutors asked Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings to consider the one-day sentence in addition to three years supervised release and a $100 fine.

A mistrial was declared during a previous trial in October 2023 for Hankison after a jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on the charges.

In total, Hankison has faced three trials related to Taylor’s shooting — two federal and one state. He was acquitted in state court.

In their sentencing memorandum, federal prosecutors acknowledged Hankison would never own a firearm or work in law enforcement again.

Police broke down the door to Taylor’s Springfield Drive apartment after midnight on March 13, 2020, in an attempt to execute a search warrant.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, later said he thought the police were intruders breaking in, and he fired a shot at them with a legally owned gun, hitting one officer in the leg.

Hankison testified at the trial that he moved around the corner of the apartment building and fired shots into Taylor’s unit, according to the AP.

He fired 10 rounds, but none of them hit anyone.

Two additional officers returned Walker’s fire from the doorway, hitting and killing Taylor. They were not charged because prosecutors said their use of force was justified in response to the shot fired at them.