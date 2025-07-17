Gag order lifted in Kohberger case

The judge overseeing the murder case of Bryan Kohberger has lifted a gag order that kept many details of the case secret.

Now that Kohberger has pleaded guilty to the killings of four University of Idaho students in 2022, the judge determined that there was no reason to keep the gag order in place since there’s no worries about Kohberger receiving a fair trial, according to the Associated Press.

Kohberger will be sentenced next week for four counts of first-degree murder.

Kohberger’s guilty plea to the November 2022 off-campus killings took the prosecution’s pursuit of the death penalty off the table. The plea agreement calls for Kohberger to serve four consecutive life sentences for each count of murder. Kohberger cannot appeal the sentence, under the agreement.

News organizations asked the court to lift the gag order that prohibited people involved in the case from discussing it.

Fourth District Judge Steven Hippler agreed during a court hearing Thursday that lifting the order would protect the First Amendment rights of the public and press, according to the AP.

“The primary purpose of the non-dissemination order, which is to ensure that we can seat an impartial jury, is no longer at play,” Hippler said.

He said he couldn’t justify continuing the order because the public has the right to receive information about the case, the AP reported.