LGBTQ+ crisis hotline shuts down. WA commits help for those 988 callers.

A federal decision announced in June is causing the closure of a resource for LGBTQ+ Americans.

But Washington state officials have a plan to try to fill the gap.

“We’re deeply concerned about the loss of this vital service,” said Michele Roberts, the Department of Health’s assistant secretary for prevention and community health.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, entering its third year in operation, is a free resource available all day, every day, offering confidential crisis support.

The line helps callers thinking about suicide, concerned about substance use, in need of emotional support, worried about a loved one and other crises.

Those in need of support simply dial 988 to get connected to a qualified crisis counselor in their state. In Washington, three contracted crisis centers, including Volunteers for America Western Washington, handle calls to the 988 Lifeline.

The lifeline also has subnetworks, offering catered care to certain groups. There’s a subnetwork for veterans, for Spanish speakers and for Washington’s Native and Indigenous populations.

Callers can select any of the subnetworks by dialing the designated number, or remain on the line to continue to the main 988 lifeline.

Until today, there also was a subnetwork for LGBTQ+ Youth. It provided tailored support to LGBTQ+ individuals ages 13 to 24. That subnetwork was been shut down following federal direction. LGBTQ+ 988 Lifeline closes

According to the state Department of Health, LGBTQ+ youth have a higher risk of suicide and mental health concerns. Between the violence and discrimination LGBTQ+ populations face and the continued decrease in federal support for queer Americans, concerns of suicide, substance abuse and other impacts are high, officials say.

Until now, LGBTQ+ Washingtonians could reach specially trained counselors through the 988 subnetwork for a safe space to receive support.

The counselors would offer help with mental health crises and other concerns and, when necessary, connect callers to long-term support.

The subnetwork was used often in Washington state, totaling more than 15,000 contacts a year, said health officials.

On average, LGBTQ+ youth in the state average 830 calls, 270 texts and 224 chats every month, said a news release.

With the loss of this subnetwork, the DOH is expecting an increase in demand for the main 988 line, which will remain in operation, and a reduction of visibility for LGBTQ+ needs, affecting access to care during a crisis.

“The LGBTQI+ Youth Subnetwork has been a critical resource for LGBTQIA2S+ youth and young adults with affirming care tailored to meet their unique needs,” Roberts said in the release.

“While this closure is a setback, our commitment to protecting and improving the health of all Washingtonians remains strong,” she said. “Our state is ready to serve anyone who contacts 988, including LGBTQIA2S+ youth and young adults.”

In response to the subnetwork’s closure, the state DOH is ensuring counselors available at the 988 Lifeline are trained to support LGBTQ+ youth.

“Our crisis counselors will continue to provide compassionate, accessible care and support to anyone,” said Levi Van Dyke, the chief behavioral health officer for Volunteers of America Western Washington. “They are always ready to listen and help you and your loved ones.”