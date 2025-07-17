Louisiana police chiefs accused of visa fraud over false crime reports

By Victoria Bisset washington post

Federal prosecutors have indicted five people in Louisiana - three current or former police chiefs, a marshal and a business owner - for conspiracy to commit visa fraud over the alleged filing of false police reports that would allow immigrants to apply for a visa intended for crime victims.

Over the course of almost a decade, the police chiefs and marshal allegedly received about $5,000 for each of the names included in false crime reports in several parishes in central Louisiana, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook told a news conference in Lafayette on Wednesday. He added that there were “hundreds” of names featured in the false crime reports.

“There was an unusual concentration of armed robberies, a large number of armed robberies, of people that were not from Louisiana,” Van Hook said, adding: “Well, in fact, the armed robberies never took place and those listed in the applications were never victims of crime.”

Congress created the U visa program in 2000 for victims of certain crimes - including extortion, false imprisonment, domestic violence, sexual assault and felonious assault - who suffered mental or physical abuse and helped law enforcement or government officials to investigate or prosecute the criminal activity.

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Eric DeLaune said at the same news conference that the investigation began over a year ago, following a tip from Citizenship and Immigration Services, and involved multiple agencies.

The 62-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury earlier this month included charges such as conspiracy to commit visa fraud, visa fraud, bribery, mail fraud and money laundering.

According to the indictment, people seeking U visas paid thousands of dollars to Oakdale businessman Chandrakant Patel to be named as victims in police reports about armed robberies. Patel, who owned two convenience stores and operated a fast-food franchise, himself obtained a U visa in 2023 “based on his alleged status as a victim of armed robbery,” the indictment alleged.

Patel then paid the four others - Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle, Forest Hill Police Chief Glynn Dixon, former Glenmora police chief Tebo Onishea and Oakdale Marshal Michael Slaney - to create the false reports and certify federal immigration forms for U visa applications, prosecutors say.

Federal law enforcement agents arrested the five defendants on Tuesday, Van Hook said, and search warrants were executed at multiple police departments and a Subway shop operated by Patel.

The defendants face years or decades in prison if convicted, as well as fines of up to $250,000 for each count. The indictment did not list their legal representation.

As of Thursday, inmate records appeared to show that only Patel remained in custody.

“We understand the seriousness of this situation and are committed to full cooperation with the appropriate authorities,” the city of Oakdale said in a statement cited by local media before the charges against its police chief were announced. “The City is taking this matter very seriously and will act in accordance with the law and in the best interest of our community.”

Van Hook sought to reassure the public that they can trust local law enforcement officers. “We brought these allegations against who we allege to be corrupt officials, and we are not alleging that these are corrupt police departments,” he told the news conference.

“We expect law enforcement officers to protect the public and to honor their trust - not to sell that trust and the honor of their badges for personal gain,” Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Tapp said at the same news conference. “The FBI will continue to work diligently to uncover the actions of those who undermine the public’s trust in the good work being done every day by the brave men and women of law enforcement.”

A 2022 report from the Office of the Inspector General found that the U visa program “is not managed effectively and is susceptible to fraud”

The report said that 10 approved applications were found to have involved “forged, unauthorized, altered or suspicious law enforcement certifications,” while U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services did not track the results of U visa fraud referrals or the overall numbers of the visas that were issued, or effectively manage “the growing backlog” of applications.

A 2018 report from Human Rights Watch described the U visa as a program that “makes the whole community safer,” adding that many immigrants “intervene to stop crimes or assist police at grave personal risk.” The group also quoted law enforcement officials as saying that the U visa was “an essential tool in strengthening relationships with immigrant communities and ensuring public safety.”

The visa also ensures that those experiencing domestic abuse, for example, can remain in the United States without needing to rely on their spouse for their legal status.