Washington State guard Adria Rodriguez joins Spanish National Team for exhibition tournament

From staff reports

Incoming Washington State guard Adria Rodriguez will compete with the Spanish National Team for an exhibition tournament on Aug. 5 and 7.

Rodriguez, a 6-foot-4 senior from Barcelona, will compete with the country’s “B squad” with a selection of young players and veterans in a tournament that features two teams from Spain, one from Portugal and one from Czechia.

Rodriguez has played two seasons with Lucentum Alicante in Spanish basketball’s second division, averaging 8.1 points a game last season.