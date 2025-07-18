Brian Harman, after tragedy, is closer to another triumph at British Open

By Matt Cohen Washington Post

Before he surged at this week’s British Open – shooting a 6-under-par 65 on Friday to reach 8 under and a tie for third place at Royal Portrush Golf Club on the northern coast of Northern Ireland – Brian Harman struggled.

The 2023 British Open champion had risen to No. 10 in the world ranking and since fallen outside the top 25. Since that major victory, Harman had made just six top-10 finishes throughout all events.

He faced hardship away from golf, too. In November, while Harman played at a tournament in China, his son got caught in a rip current in Florida. Walter Harman, then 6, was boogieboarding during a beach trip. He was rescued, but Cathy Dowdy, a family friend who jumped in trying to save him, was injured and went into a coma.

Harman went on to win the Texas Open in April and dedicated the victory to Dowdy.

Nine days later, Dowdy died.

“They disregarded their selves, went into the water, saved my son and how do you thank people like that,” Harman said in November after the incident. “I don’t know other than to just say what you think. I think that bravery and doing something like that for people who aren’t your blood is just the most beautiful thing you can do in this life.”

Since Dowdy’s death, Harman has rarely found himself in contention on the course.

Now the lefty from Georgia is very much in the mix to hoist the Claret Jug again.

“I think I was quoted (after the 2023 Open) saying I’d spend the rest of my life trying to get in a position to feel this again because it is, it’s the top of our profession, major championships,” Harman said Friday. “Any time you can get in contention, have a chance to win, I mean, that’s what we’ve all worked for our entire lives and you don’t get that many opportunities to do that.”

Harman’s round Friday featured a clean scorecard with six birdies and no bogeys. Three birdies came on the front nine, three on the back.

In 38 major championship starts, Harman has been cut 14 times. He made the cut at the Masters this year for the first time since 2021. Despite getting to the weekend six consecutive years in the U.S. Open, Harman has never finished better than 19th.

But while playing links-style golf – known for harsh coastline weather with firm, undulating terrain – Harman is on track for his third top-10 finish in the past four years.

“He said it’s a ball striker’s paradise,” commentator Kevin Kisner said during the broadcast, referencing a conversation he had with Harman. “It’s not too demanding off the tee, really need to hit greens. It’s tough to get it up and down around the greens, and he’s obviously doing that.”

Harman is one of the shortest drivers on the PGA Tour but among the most accurate. His play on approach and around the green is near the top of the statistical leaderboards. When Harman won the event in 2023, he didn’t three-putt all week and did not miss a putt inside 5 feet. That year, Harman cruised through the weekend with a big lead after shooting a 65 in the second round.

He won’t have a cushion like that this year, as several players are at or near his number as Friday’s action rolls on. Nor has his play exactly followed the same profile as in 2023.

According to DataGolf, Harman, at the time he finished Friday, was gaining just 0.59 shots over the field putting. He had been far better from tee to green (gaining 4.66 shots) and on approach (gaining 2.61 shots).

During his second round, Harman hit just 27 total putts, found 10 of 14 fairways and hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation.

“I think that places like this force you to be a little bit more creative,” Harman said. “It’s not so much of an aerial attack. There’s probably 10 different types of clubs, irons, drivers, woods that you can hit off the tee. There’s different ways to attack into the green, and there’s almost always a hill that will kind of kill a shot coming into the green. I don’t know, I just enjoy the creativity and trying to think your way around.”

Scheffler cards career-best round

If there’s been anything in golf that Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, has yet to figure out, it’s been links courses. But on Friday, Scheffler shot a 7-under 64, his best round at a major, to take the 36-hole lead by himself. He’s at 10 under overall.

The British Open has been Scheffler’s worst major based on his average finish. Scheffler has at least four top-10 finishes in every other major but only two overseas. His best finish came last year when he tied for seventh.

Scheffler’s ascension to the clear top-ranked player in the world came when his putting improved. That growth led Scheffler to win his second Masters and, this year, add a PGA Championship to his résumé.

But the putting has largely held him back on links courses.

On Friday, Scheffler gained more than three shots over the field with his putter. He’s second overall in the tournament for strokes gained putting through the first 36 holes.

Scheffler carded eight birdies and one bogey as he took a one-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick into the weekend. Harman and Li Haotong are within two shots.