Central Valley grad Lexie Hull ousted by Sabrina Ionescu at 3-point contest

From staff reports

Central Valley High graduate Lexie Hull competed in the WNBA’s 3-point contest on Friday in place of Indiana Fever teammate Caitlin Clark, who is sitting out of All-Star festivities with a left groin injury that has lingered through the season.

Hull scored 20 points in the event and was quickly knocked out in the first round by eventual champion Sabrina Ionescu at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

the crowd was on their feet to support Lexie Hull during tonight’s 2025 WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest 💙 pic.twitter.com/YCI1aYdYzK — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 19, 2025

The New York Liberty star scored 25 points to advance to the final and then upped her total to 30 to take the contest against defending champion Allisha Gray, of the Atlanta Dream, who had 22.

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum had 22 points in the first round and Washington Mystics’ rookie Sonia Citron had 19.

Hull ranks fourth in the WNBA in 3-point percentage (46.8) and is averaging 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals a game this season.