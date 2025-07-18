The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Central Valley grad Lexie Hull ousted by Sabrina Ionescu at 3-point contest

Lexie Hull, left, reacts as she sees Caitlin Clark holding her No. 10 shirt prior to the WNBA 3-point contest on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Getty Images)
From staff reports

Central Valley High graduate Lexie Hull competed in the WNBA’s 3-point contest on Friday in place of Indiana Fever teammate Caitlin Clark, who is sitting out of All-Star festivities with a left groin injury that has lingered through the season.

Hull scored 20 points in the event and was quickly knocked out in the first round by eventual champion Sabrina Ionescu at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The New York Liberty star scored 25 points to advance to the final and then upped her total to 30 to take the contest against defending champion Allisha Gray, of the Atlanta Dream, who had 22.

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum had 22 points in the first round and Washington Mystics’ rookie Sonia Citron had 19.

Hull ranks fourth in the WNBA in 3-point percentage (46.8) and is averaging 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals a game this season.