Field Reports: Washington DNR orders fire restrictions

From staff reports

More fire restrictions are going into effect as land managers try to limit wildfire risk in the heat of summer.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources banned all outdoor burning on its land in Eastern Washington starting on Friday.

The ban includes campfires and the use of charcoal briquettes on all of DNR’s forest lands in the northeast and southeast regions. The ban will be in place until otherwise posted.

Several other land management agencies already put burn restrictions in place earlier this month, including the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area and the Bureau of Land Management.

The Colville National Forest is under Stage 1 fire restrictions, which allows campers to build campfires only in rings provided in campgrounds. The Idaho Panhandle National Forest is not under any fire restrictions.

Washington’s Paddle Safe Week begins Tuesday

Washington State Parks officials are making a push this week to teach people about staying safe on the water.

Paddle Safe Week, a statewide effort led by Washington State Parks’ Recreational Boating Safety Program, runs from Tuesday to July 28.

The campaign calls on paddlers to recognize the risk inherent in getting on the water and to take time to review safety tips.

It’s also asking boaters, paddlers and floaters to take an online survey on life jacket usage.

In a news release, State Parks officials wrote that the most important way to stay safe is to wear a life jacket.

The release also said the boating safety program also recommends knowing how to self rescue, paddling in groups, checking the weather and more.

More information and safety resources are available on the state parks website, parks.wa.gov.