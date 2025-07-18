Gonzaga-Arizona State game to take place on Nov. 14, will coincide with Sun Devils’ Homecoming weekend

Gonzaga’s visit to Arizona State this fall will coincide with one of the Sun Devils’ marquee home football weekends.

After hosting the Devils in 2024-25, the Zags will make the return trip to Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Nov. 14, according to a news release from Arizona State.

The Friday game falls one day before the Sun Devils’ football team – a preseason favorite to repeat as Big 12 champion – hosts West Virginia for its homecoming game.

A tipoff time and television broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

The Zags’ trip to Tempe will also feature another homecoming – that of Adam Miller, the shooting guard who transferred from Arizona State to Gonzaga in May.

Miller played two seasons under Bobby Hurley at ASU, scoring eight points on 3-of-10 shooting from the floor in the team’s 88-80 loss to Gonzaga last November at the Kennel. Miller averaged 9.8 points in 30 starts in 2024-25, shooting 42.9% from the 3-point line.

Gonzaga freshman Davis Fogle will return to Arizona after spending his final high school season at Compass Prep in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler. Transfer wing Tyon Grant-Foster, who’s still waiting on the NCAA to approve an eligibility waiver, played two college seasons at Phoenix-based Grand Canyon University before entering the portal.

Hurley’s new roster at ASU features a number of players who should be familiar to Gonzaga fans. It included junior forward Marcus Adams Jr., a one-time Kansas player who transferred to Gonzaga before playing a game with the Jayhawks. Adams signed with the Zags, but transferred out before the season began, landing at BYU and then Cal State Northridge.

Point guard Moe Odum, who played Gonzaga a handful of times during stints at Pepperdine and Pacific, transferred to ASU this offseason, as did former San Diego forward Santiago Trouet.

Including Miller, Hurley’s replacing all five members of his starting lineup and each of the team’s top-eight scorers.

Gonzaga’s game at ASU will come at the end of a busy week in mid-November. The Zags face Oklahoma at the Arena on Nov. 8 before hosting Creighton at McCarthey Athletic Center on Nov. 11.