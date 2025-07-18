Kallstrom Corn stands return throughout Columbia Basin

By Nance Beston Columbia Basin Herald

MOSES LAKE — As summer arrives in full bloom, the sight of Kallstrom Corn stands dotted throughout the Columbia Basin has returned, marking the beginning of the sweet corn season for locals awaiting the taste of the Kallstrom sweet corn.

“The corn crop looks really healthy. It has a nice dark green color,” co-owner Mark Kallstrom said. “The weather started out cool, but it warmed up just enough; we got the heat units to bring it out a couple of days earlier.”

Owned by Mark and Elaine Kallstrom, the corn business has become a cherished tradition in the community, offering fresh, locally produced sweet corn alongside a variety of additional offerings such as watermelons and onions.

This year, the Kallstrom Corn Stands opened earlier than in previous years, launching operations June 29. According to Mark, the corn’s growth and quality have been outstanding, attributed to effective weed control, good fertilizer management and the right balance of water.

The sweet corn comes in three varieties, with the Kallstroms’ signature corn available from now until early October.

“We have two early rise varieties that get us off maybe ten days earlier, and then we get into our main, signature corn,” Kallstrom said.

Residents have come to appreciate the distinctive flavor of Kallstrom sweet corn, Mark said.

“It’s sweet, it tastes very good,” said Travis Hendrick, one of the employees at the Moses Lake corn stand. “People just have to come out and try it.”

Incorporating an entrepreneurial spirit and community values, the Kallstroms have not only expanded their product offerings over the years but have also focused on strengthening community ties. In particular, the couple initiated a successful program dubbed “Love Your Neighbor,” a promotional event encouraging customers to buy corn for their neighbors.

“If you buy up to a dozen ears and promise to give it to your neighbor, we’ll give you another dozen,” Mark said. “It’s created an army of salespeople for us.”

The program reflects the Kallstroms’ commitment to fostering goodwill within the community, rooted in their Christian beliefs, Mark said. The sale will return this year during Grant County fair week for three days.

The operation has grown since its inception 16 years ago, when it began with only 30 acres of corn. Today, the Kallstroms have expanded to 120 acres with five trucks as part of their distribution efforts.

The stands are located across the Basin, including Ephrata, Wenatchee, Quincy and Coulee City. According to Mark, the response to this year’s opening has been overwhelmingly positive.

“It always starts out with a bang. Everybody’s waiting for it,” he said. “August is actually my best month, and then come Labor Day, things will start to really slow down.”

Many locals consider it a hallmark of summer, according to Mark.

“People say summer doesn’t start until our corn comes out,” Mark said.

This year, Kallstrom has also sought to further diversify their offerings by introducing blueberries.

“We just started selling them, and it seems like they’re going over well,” he said.

Their commitment to freshness is unwavering, with corn picked early each morning before being delivered to the stands, ensuring customers receive the best quality.

“Fresh every day,” Mark said.

The Kallstroms’ dedication to quality and community engagement has not gone unnoticed, earning them recognition as the Quincy Valley Farmer of the Year at the 2024 Farmer Consumer Awareness Day. The award reflects their commitment to bridging the gap between consumers and farmers and celebrates their contributions to local agriculture.

“We are like the face of agriculture,” Mark said. “There are so many farmers here, but a lot of times they wholesale, which means people never get to meet the person who made their food. Well, we are out, we are talking with people, we are representing the (agriculture) community.”

For those in the Columbia Basin yearning for a taste of summer, the Kallstrom Corn Stands are open from 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., or until sold out. With fresh corn available for a dollar an ear and deals like baker’s dozen (13 ears for $12), it’s a good time to try Kallstrom’s Corn, according to Mark.

Mark recommends people either barbecue their corn or cook it in boiling water for three minutes. He said it’s best to wait for the water to get to a rolling boil before placing the corn in.

“We make butter taste better,” Mark said.