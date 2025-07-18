Spokane Indians offense struggles to support starter Konner Eaton, Vancouver wins series opener 4-1

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Entering play on Friday, Spokane starting pitcher Konner Eaton had allowed just two earned runs in his past four starts, prompting some to wonder if he might be a candidate for promotion soon.

He did little to dissuade that discussion – at least until he tired toward the end of his outing.

But Eaton got no backing from his offense.

Bryce Arnold knocked in a pair in a three-run fifth inning and the Spokane Indians fell to the Vancouver Canadians 4-1 in the first of a three-game High-A Northwest League series at Nat Bailey Stadium on Friday.

Eaton, the league leader in innings pitched and strikeouts, cruised until the fifth inning, allowing just one base hit. He got the first batter on a routine flyout, then gave up back-to-back singles to Edward Duran and Carter Cunningham. A groundout moved the runners over, then Jay Harry drew a walk on a full count – Eaton’s first walk of the game.

Arnold ripped a single to left to drive in a run, and EJ Andrews Jr. bobbled the pick-up, allowing the second run to score without a throw. Cutter Coffey followed with an RBI single to make it 3-0, then Eaton recovered to strike out Eddie Micheletti to end the Canadians’ rally.

Eaton found more trouble in the sixth as he approached 100 pitches. Arjun Nimmala led off with a walk, went to second on a groundout, moved to third on a flyout and scored on Cunningham’s double.

Eaton allowed four runs on six hits, striking out four and walking two. He threw 103 pitches, 66 for strikes.

The Indians (12-10) got no traction on offense until the ninth, mustering four hits through the first eight innings.

Blake Wright doubled to lead off the ninth, went to third on a groundout and scored on Skyler Messinger’s base hit. Andrews followed with a single, but Jean Perez and Caleb Hobson both struck out representing the game’s tying run.

Messinger went 3 for 4 with an RBI. The Indians went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.

Johan Simon earned the win for Vancouver (13-8) with three innings of shutout relief.

Moves: Before the game, the Indians announced a series of transactions. Pitcher Michael Prosecky and utility Braylen Wimmer were promoted to Double-A Hartford, outfielder GJ Hill was returned to the Indians from Hartford, and shortstop Andy Perez was transferred to Low-A Fresno.

Wimmer was leading the league in hits. He was second in doubles, third in home runs and stolen bases, fourth in average and RBIs, and eighth in runs upon his promotion. Prosecky (7-5) was second in innings pitched, third in strikeouts and sixth in ERA.