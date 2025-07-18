Washington State announces themes for home football games this season

From staff reports

In an effort to upgrade its gameday experience, Washington State has added themes to its home games this season.

Most notably, Washington State’s homecoming game will be against San Diego State on Sept. 6 at 7:15 p.m. The Apple Cup against Washington is the following home game on Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m.

The homecoming weekend includes a concert by Wyatt Flores on Sept. 5.

Fall camp for the Cougars begins on July 30.

Washington State home schedule:

• Aug. 30, vs. Idaho, 7 p.m. (Camping with the Cougs)

• Sept. 6, vs. San Diego State, 7:15 p.m. (WAZZU Game / Homecoming)

• Sept. 20, vs. Washington, 4:30 p.m. (Apple Cup / Stripe the Stadium)

• Oct. 25, vs. Toledo, 12:30 p.m. (Family Weekend)

• Nov. 15, vs. Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m. (Military and Native American Appreciation)

• Nov. 29, vs. Oregon State, 3:30 p.m. (Senior Day)