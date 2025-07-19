Cooking up classic, colorful designs

Custom cabinetry steals the show in this open loft. (Courtesy of Cathy Hobbs)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

White kitchens will always be in style, but today’s homeowner is also looking for a kitchen that is both classic and colorful.

From lacquer to wood and painted cabinets, there are a host of options for ways to add color to one’s kitchen.

Getting started:

Start with color

Rich colors: Deep indigo, charcoal, forest green, chocolate brown and even black are all sophisticated colors that will also add a sense of luxury. Pair them with light colors when looking for a contrast. These colors work best in larger spaces.

Neutrals: You simply can’t go wrong with neutrals, from light grays to shades of beige. Light colors can also help to make a small space such as a kitchen feel bigger.

Color blocking: Consider two-tone designs, wood or dark base cabinets paired with lighter or lacquer upper cabinets.

Do

Do mix and match cabinets. The two-tone design, for example, remains popular.

Do choose hand-less cabinets when looking to achieve a modern look.

Do use neutral countertops when pairing with a colorful or unique cabinet choice.

Don’t

Don’t use high gloss lacquer in areas where you don’t desire to see fingerprints.

Don’t overlook the beauty of wood. Wood remains a choice that won’t go out of style.

Don’t overlook enhancing elements such as accent or undercabinet lighting.