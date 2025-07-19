Cooking up classic, colorful designs
White kitchens will always be in style, but today’s homeowner is also looking for a kitchen that is both classic and colorful.
From lacquer to wood and painted cabinets, there are a host of options for ways to add color to one’s kitchen.
Getting started:
Start with color
Rich colors: Deep indigo, charcoal, forest green, chocolate brown and even black are all sophisticated colors that will also add a sense of luxury. Pair them with light colors when looking for a contrast. These colors work best in larger spaces.
Neutrals: You simply can’t go wrong with neutrals, from light grays to shades of beige. Light colors can also help to make a small space such as a kitchen feel bigger.
Color blocking: Consider two-tone designs, wood or dark base cabinets paired with lighter or lacquer upper cabinets.
Do
Do mix and match cabinets. The two-tone design, for example, remains popular.
Do choose hand-less cabinets when looking to achieve a modern look.
Do use neutral countertops when pairing with a colorful or unique cabinet choice.
Don’t
Don’t use high gloss lacquer in areas where you don’t desire to see fingerprints.
Don’t overlook the beauty of wood. Wood remains a choice that won’t go out of style.
Don’t overlook enhancing elements such as accent or undercabinet lighting.