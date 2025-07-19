Danny Musovski, Pedro de la Vega help Sounders clinch Heritage Cup

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Finding the right spot for Pedro de la Vega in the lineup and rotation has been a struggle for Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer this season. He might have found it Saturday.

The Argentine played on the left wing against San Jose, notching an assist and game-winner for a 3-2 result at Lumen Field.

De la Vega’s assist was a technical marvel like his goal. The first was from the outside of his right foot for Danny Musovski to head into goal for a 2-1 lead in the 54th minute.

The Quakes leveled the score in the 64th minute. Sounders keeper Andrew Thomas saved an initial attempt off a free kick, but striker Chicho Arango was unmarked in the box and able to get the rebound past Thomas.

De la Vega’s winner had the 30,129 in attendance rocking. Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan sent a perfectly weighted ball for the young designated player to chase down. Scoring was clearly de la Vega’s only thought as he shifted the ball to his right foot to unleash a shot from outside the box right into the back of the net.

The Sounders had trouble closing out a 3-0 lead Wednesday against Colorado, ultimately settling for a 3-3 draw after gifting the Rapids a pair of penalties.

On Saturday, it was a free kick inches outside the top of the box in second-half stoppage time that nearly ruined the festive atmosphere. Thomas leapt and stretched to knock the ball over the crossbar. Later he gathered a close-range shot from Quakes defender Paul Marie to seal the win.

Seattle (9-6-8) also clinched the Heritage Cup for the first time in four years. The trophy is given by supporters of each club to commemorate their North American Soccer League (NASL) history.

Thomas and Daniel were tested from the opening minute with Jordan Morris hitting the side netting on an attempt at an empty goal.

San Jose (7-8-9) was successful first with quick work on the end line to get a tap-in for forward Preston Judd in the 26th minute. The Sounders didn’t waste time or a pass to get the equalizer one minute later.

Albert Rusnák had the final service on the buildup, a pinpoint feed to Musovski’s forehead to snap into goal. It’s the midfielder’s seventh assist in MLS play and Musovski has eight goals in league matches to continue his career-best season.

Schmetzer intended to limit Musovski’s minutes for the match. But play stopped in the 12th minute after Daniel collided with Morris as both made runs for the ball.

Morris’ momentum sent him flying over Daniel and landing hard on his left shoulder. The Sounders medical staff immediately ran on the field to tend to the apparent injury, and he was subbed off in the 16th minute for Musovski.

Morris was able to leave the field on his own to get further examination. He’s already missed 13 league matches this season due, in part, to a pair of hamstring injuries.

Daniel also collided with one of his own players and de la Vega in challenges in the match. All needed attention, de la Vega seemingly deserving of a penalty kick. Daniel flew studs up to gain possession of the ball in the box, getting a full foot on de la Vega’s thigh.

Referee Drew Fischer didn’t see any violation and VAR didn’t signal for a review.

Schmetzer has waffled of where to place de la Vega because Jesús Ferreira on the right and Paul Rothrock on the left has worked well. Each has three goals and six assists in MLS competitions.

There were four changes to Seattle’s starting lineup overall against San Jose. Alex Roldan was replaced by Kalani Kossa-Rienzi at right back and de la Vega replaced Rothrock.

Defenders Jackson Ragen (yellow card accumulation) and Nouhou (red card) were suspended for the match and replaced in the lineup by Jon Bell and Reed Baker-Whiting. Bell played center back after a run at left back on Wednesday.

After playing three matches in eight days, the Sounders will have a week to prep for a road trip against Atlanta United. Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas will represent the club in the MLS All-Star match on Wednesday.