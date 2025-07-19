Jennifer Lopez is ‘done’ with marriage after ‘a few’ failures

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Jennifer Lopez announced she’s “done” with marriage after four divorces, along with a couple of broken engagements.

The Bronx-born pop star, 55, told a crowd at Wednesday’s show in Bilbao, Spain, that she’s hanging up her hopes of happily ever after, at least one that includes a ring and trip down the aisle, according to fan footage making the rounds.

“ ‘J. Lo, marry me?’ ” the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” artist read out a fan’s sign. “I think I’m done with that (laughs). Yeah, I tried that a few times. Anyway …”

Lopez’s remarks follow her latest divorce, from Ben Affleck, which was finalized in January.

This time a year ago, the couple – whose early aughts engagement ended without “I do,” prior to their spring 2021 reconciliation – was at the center of split speculation. Lopez filed for divorce in August , on their second wedding anniversary.

Lopez and Affleck’s second go at a relationship – following the headline sensation known as Bennifer – came on the heels of the former ending her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

The Grammy nominee first exchanged vows with model and waiter Ojani Noa, to whom she was married from early 1997 to June 1998.

She then tied the knot with backup dancer Cris Judd in September 2001, filing for divorce the following summer.

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in late 2002, before her divorce with Judd was finalized in January 2003.

After their public romance and split, Lopez wed Marc Anthony in June 2004, divorcing a decade later. The musicians share 17-year-old teens Max and Emme.