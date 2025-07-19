Spokane Velocity surrender two first-half goals, shut out by Chattanooga 3-0

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. – The Spokane Velocity, who led the league with six clean sheets entering Saturday’s game, were blanked by the Chattanooga Red Wolves 3-0 at CHI Memorial Stadium.

Although Spokane dominated possession with 64%, Chattanooga (7-2-6) outshot the Velocity 11-7, scoring two goals in the first half before securing the shutout with a third in the second half.

Spokane (8-3-5) finished the game with one shot on target, which came in the first half.

It only took the Red Wolves 4 minutes to open the scoring as Yanis Lelin fired a goal that breezed past Carlos Merancio, from the top of the penalty box, assisted by Michael Knapp.

In the 38th minute, midfielder Omar Hernandez, Chattanooga’s third-best scorer with four goals, converted a free kick after drawing a foul against Collin Fernandez.

In the second half, Jordan Ayimbila curved a cross to Zahir Vasquez, who headed a short-range shot into the back of the net at the 48-minute mark.

With the win, Chattanooga jumped into second place, two points behind the Velocity.

Camron Miller led Spokane’s defense with nine of its 27 clearances and one block.

The Velocity return home Saturday to battle the Sacramento Republic (USL Championship League) in the final round of the USL Jagermeister Cup’s group stage.

The match will be broadcast on SWX and streamed on ESPN+.