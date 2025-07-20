Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responds to two different tubing crashes with serious injuries

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to two different serious boat crashes in the span of days, according to a news release.

Around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, a vessel was towing campers on the Spokane River near Ross Point Bible Camp. Some tubers were dislodged from the tube, causing the operator of the vessel to move toward the teenagers in the water.

The vessel struck a teenage girl with one of its propellers. She was transported to Kootenai Health with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to her leg and abdomen.

Three days later, at around 3:50 p.m. Saturday, a pontoon boat was towing an 8-year-old boy in a tube on Lake Coeur d’Alene in Mica Bay.

The child was caught in the watercraft’s propeller, causing deep lacerations to both legs. He was transported to Kootenai Health with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office reminded the public to take extra precautions while on waterways in a Saturday news release. This can be done by taking free boater education courses hosted by the sheriff’s office, taking private boating lessons and briefing all passengers on safety.

“When approaching a tuber or skier in the water, the vessel must be turned off upon approaching the person in the water, just placing the engine in neutral is not sufficient for safety,” the release read. “A competent observer is required by law and should be assisting with the rope and ensuring the safety of the tubers or skiers.”