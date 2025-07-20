‘Tour-quality player’: Poise, putter carry Daniel Campbell to Rosauers Open victory

Daniel Campbell from Bellingham Golf and Country Club ( center in blue ) shakes hands with Conner Robbins ( left ) as Andrew Von Lossow joins from the right. Campbell won the 2025 Rosauers Open golf Tournament at Indian Canyon with a birdie on the 18th hole. (Christopher Anderson/For The Spokesman-Review)

Ask players in the mix for the Rosauers Open Invitational championship Sunday afternoon about Daniel Campbell’s game and their responses sounded virtually the same.

Terrific putter, quality ball-striker and an unruffled on-course demeanor.

All three qualities came in handy for Campbell, who made a pair of clutch late birdies to hold off a handful of challengers for a one-stroke victory at Indian Canyon.

“Daniel is so fricking solid,” said University of Puget Sound golf coach Conner Robbins, who held or shared the lead for most of the back nine on an ever-changing leaderboard. “I’ve played with him three or four times and he’s just so steady. Tour-quality player. His putter is as good as it gets. He’s just one of the better golfers I’ve been around.”

Campbell shot a 5-under 66 for a 54-hole total of 14-under 199 to earn a $10,000 first-prize check for winning the PGA Pacific Northwest Section major.

Campbell, who used a birdie-birdie finish to win the 2022 Rosauers, became the seventh player with multiple Rosauers titles, joining Chris Mitchell, Greg Whisman, Michael Combs, Jeff Coston, Corey Prugh and Derek Bayley.

“This course sets up well for me as a lefty hitting a lot of cuts off the tee,” Campbell said. “My irons were pretty consistent, and I tried to keep it below the hole. Being a good putter helps a lot.”

Campbell, an assistant pro at Bellingham Golf and Country Club, bogeyed No. 14 to drop one behind Robbins and Darren Black. The 33-year-old Campbell rolled in a birdie on No. 15 and drained a 4-footer for birdie on the par-5 18th after handling a speedy, downhill chip.

Campbell’s playing partners Robbins, the 2023 champion, and Spokane amateur Andrew Von Lossow, the defending champ, gave their eagle tries a good run before settling for birdies on the closing hole to finish 13 under.

Campbell still had to sweat out a trio of challengers playing in the final group. Black, of Topgolf-Seattle, made a messy double bogey on No. 17 to fall out of the lead. His second shot sailed over the green and his chip nearly came to a stop before trickling down a ridge and coming to rest 45 feet from the pin. His ensuing putt didn’t climb the hill and rolled back off the front edge of the green.

James Hall, who battled back from four bogeys in the first eight holes, narrowly missed a birdie putt on No. 17 that left him at 12 under and needing an eagle on the final hole. Hall smashed his drive on the 449-yard 18th, but his approach from 119 yards found the greenside bunker. He hit a nice shot to 7 feet before missing the putt.

Second-round leader Shane Prante’s chances ended when he failed to make birdie on No. 17.

Campbell, three shots behind Prante at the outset, quickly made up ground with an eagle on the par-5 second and a 9-foot birdie putt on No. 3. He missed a 7-footer for par on No. 11, but his putter was solid the rest of the way.

“I had a lot of good par putts from 3-to-5 feet,” he said. “I made everything except the one on 11 and I had a good two-putt (for bogey) on 14 after not hitting my best drive.”

Von Lossow and Hall struggled early on before heating up to climb up the leaderboard. Von Lossow birdied Nos. 12, 14, 16 and 18. Hall chipped in for eagle on No. 9 and added three back-nine birdies, one after missing a 3½-foot eagle putt on No. 12.

“I three-putted No. 6, that got me pretty aggravated,” Von Lossow said, “but then I birdied seven and eight and that was a good momentum switch.”

“It was pretty bleak there for a second,” Hall said, “but I told my wife (Molly) and caddie, ‘We’re going to start going downhill now.’ I hit driver on No. 9 (a 341-yard par 4) and was able to get it close (to the green) and make the chip.”

Hall and Von Lossow said Campbell’s steady play makes him tough to chase down.

“He’s probably the most consistent golfer I’ve played with,” said Hall, an instructor at the Pacific Northwest Golf Academy in Issaquah, Washington. “He hits every fairway, every green, really good putter. Hats off to him, he deserves it.”

Tournament officials presented a $170,000 check to Vanessa Behan, which assists children in need and helps strengthen area families.