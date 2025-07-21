18-year-old drowns in Kettle River during family gathering, known for Irish dancing and piano

An 18-year-old Kettle Falls resident died Sunday afternoon in the Kettle River and his brother, a former Marine, nearly had the same fate after trying to save him.

Lucas Pancoast and older brother David Pancoast, 27, were in the river near the Barstow General Store in Kettle Falls, Washington, when Lucas went under water, said Terri Sebree, 911 coordinator for the Ferry County Sheriff’s Office. David, a former Marine, dove in to save Lucas. After many hours in intensive care, David recovered enough to go home on Monday afternoon.

The brothers were at an annual family gathering at the time of the incident, their aunt, Allison Richartz, said via text message. She wrote that Lucas was a strong swimmer, and the pair’s parents, grandparents and siblings were present.

“It’s a weekend of river fun, laughter, and connection with cousins, aunts, and uncles,” she wrote. “To have it end this way has been devastating beyond words.”

CPR was performed on Lucas and David until emergency services arrived, Sebree said. Both were flown by helicopter to Spokane at 2:41 p.m. Lucas died later that day.

Ted Pancoast, the brothers’ father, said David couldn’t breathe on his own for around 20 hours. He was discharged from intensive care Monday afternoon.

“We almost lost him too,” Pancoast said. “He is home with us tonight, thank God.”

Ted and Brandy Pancoast are parent s to nine children, all adopted from China as older youths. Six of the nine, including Lucas, are deaf.

This detail never held Lucas and his siblings back from the joy of music, though, Ted said. He described Lucas as being a talented pianist and world -class Irish dancer having competed in the Western Regional Oireachtas Championship earlier this year. Ted said Lucas and his brother David were the first two males to reach world -class status in this area in around 20 years.

“I’m biased, but they’re just the best boys in the world,” Ted said. “(Lucas) was just genuinely a kind person. Always had a warm smile for everyone. Didn’t have a mean bone in his body.”

The Pancoasts’ neighbor, Tabitha Tuggle, created a GoFundMe for the family.

Tuggle said via text message that she doesn’t know the Pancoasts well, but started the fund to help cover funeral costs for Lucas. Ted said that the funds will likely be used to pay for David’s flight to the hospital, because he had aged out of the family’s Flight for Life plan.

“I’ve spent my entire life and everything I’ve made adopting those nine kids,” Ted said. “And one of the things I’ve learned was not to let my own pride get in the way of getting help.”

Ted said that he would give everything he had to have Lucas back.

“Our family is reeling, for sure. I guess we just have to take it one day at a time.”