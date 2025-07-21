4-year-old child attacked by cougar near Hurricane Ridge in Olympic National Park

A 4-year-old child was attacked by a cougar and injured Sunday while hiking at Olympic National Park.

The National Park Service is seeking witnesses of the attack, which occurred near the Victoria Overlook area on Hurricane Ridge.

The incident occurred on a popular hiking trail and was reported to park rangers at approximately 3:15 p.m. according to the National Park Service. Paramedics from Clallam County Fire District 2 and park staff responded, and the victim was transferred via LifeFlight to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The child is currently undergoing treatment, and no additional information was expected to be released Monday, the National Park Service said.

Park staff and a canine team began immediately searching for the animal, which was previously fitted with a collar, according to the National Park Service. The animal was located shortly after the canine team began to track it.

Park staff located and killed the cougar Monday, and there is no current threat to the public.

The area, including Hurricane Ridge Road and trails, was closed Sunday afternoon following the incident, and those in the area were asked to leave. At approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, reader boards at the base of the road notified travelers that the park was closed, while a staff member at the front gate told drivers it was closed due to an “emergency.”

At least one park ranger was seen driving at a high rate of speed into the park.

Those who witnessed the incident should call (888) 653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

While rare, cougars occasionally attack children.

An 8-year-old was attacked on July 29, 2023, while camping at Lake Angeles in the Heart O’ the Hills area south of Port Angeles. In that incident, the child survived with minor injuries.

According to the National Park Service, all of Olympic National Park is considered cougar territory. Visitors should not hike or jog alone, and should keep children within sight and close to adults. Pets should also be left at home.

If a cougar is spotted, visitors should stay in a group and appear as large as possible. Visitors should also keep a close eye on the animal and make a lot of noise. It is also recommended to throw rocks or objects at the animal.

Visitors should not run from a cougar, as it could trigger the animal’s attack instinct.