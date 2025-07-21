Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistricill addresses changing conference, path forward at media day

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Over the last couple of years, the FBS conferences of the West have seen their membership change significantly as leagues cannibalized each other across the college football landscape.

During that same span, the Big Sky has consolidated its position as the West’s sole viable FCS conference, a status league Commissioner Tom Wistrcill highlighted on Monday during his annual address at the league’s football meetings at Northern Quest Resort and Casino in Airway Heights.

And while its own expansion means that the Big Sky will have an odd number of teams starting in 2026-27, it will at that point include all but one FCS school west of Texas – an unprecedented position that comes with opportunities and challenges for the 62-year-old league.

Wistrcill said Monday that next season, when the league loses Sacramento State but gains Southern Utah and Utah Tech, the league’s 13 football teams will play a nine-game conference schedule. That will coincide with the NCAA’s adoption of a 12-game FCS schedule.

To make the schedule work, though, one team must play only eight games; Wistrcill said Southern Utah and Utah Tech will alternate in that role as part of their agreement in joining the league. That arrangement will last, he said, “for the foreseeable future.”

Schedules for 2026 and beyond haven’t yet been finalized, but Wistrcill said teams were asked to submit a list of up to four teams they would like to play annually. During the scheduling cycle from 2022 to 2024, Eastern Washington’s two annual opponents were Idaho and Montana State; it played the league’s other nine teams twice over that span.

Conversations about Sacramento State’s departure started a year ago, Wistrcill said, and with the Western Athletic Conference dissolving, the addition of the two Utah schools made sense.

“They had a need for a home, so I credit our (university) presidents,” Wistrcill said. “They acted quickly.”

Assuming Sacramento State’s transition to the FBS goes through smoothly, the only other FCS team in the West will be San Diego, which plays in the nonscholarship Pioneer Football League.

Seemingly, then, the Big Sky has maximized its membership across its vast footprint. Further expansion isn’t part of the Big Sky’s plans right now, Wistrcill said.

“We’re really focused on making sure we integrate what we have now for next year and haven’t really thought about anything beyond that,” he said.

‘We all need to be in’

Even though six of the league’s 12 current members opted out of the House settlement this summer, Wistrcill said it is a priority that all league members opt in next year.

“It’s been a really interesting discussion with half our schools opted in, half our schools not, and that’s not a spot we want to be long term,” he said. “So, we’ll talk to our schools about hopefully all getting opted in for 2026.”

Wistrcill said none of the league’s teams will be sharing the maximum $20.5 million in revenue with student athletes, but some might share up to $1 million. He also noted that the Big Sky accounted for six of the 40 Division I schools that opted out of the settlement.

“I’ve talked to our presidents and athletic directors about next year. It’s not a great spot from the conference office standpoint to have people doing different things,” Wistrcill said. “I think we all need to be in.”

Eastern Washington was one of the teams that opted out.

In June, EWU athletic director Tim Collins said it was in the school’s interest to be patient.

“There is more of an opportunity to see how things play out logistically before going in,” Collins said last month. “I think there is an advantage at our level to pressing pause and seeing how things unfold before we jump in, legally and financially.”

Big Sky, ESPN extend partnership

Four Big Sky football games will air on ESPN2 this fall, part of the two entities’ partnership that was extended this summer through the 2029-30 season.

Idaho’s game at Montana on Sept. 27 and its contest at Northern Arizona on Oct. 31 are two of those.

From a broadcasting standpoint, Wistrcill noted the advantage the Big Sky has when it plays night games, which are among the last to be played on any given Saturday.

It is also one reason why $91 million was wagered on Big Sky football in 2024, Wistrcill said.