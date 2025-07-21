Griffin Tavern, newest addition to Gilded Unicorn restaurant brand, opened Monday in old Brooklyn Deli space

Mike Sichel, left, general manager for Gilded Unicorn and Jeff Cooney general manager for Griffin Tavern Kitchen and Taphouse are photographed at the tavern in Spokane on Thursday. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

Between the tedious process of “seamlessly connecting” two restaurants and the never-ending flow of local and regional brews streaming from taps on a self-serve beer wall, the Griffin Tavern seeks to develop a unique presence in the downtown Spokane food scene.

Located inside the Montvale Hotel on the corner of First Avenue and Monroe Street, The Griffin Tavern opened its doors to the public Monday as the newest addition to the Steam Plant Restaurant Group. The restaurant is located above its sister property, the Gilded Unicorn, and customers can go from one restaurant to the next using the elevator or staircase.

“It was a big project and a very unique project because combining two restaurants, there’s a lot to do to put all that together,” said Jeff Cooney, general manager of the Steam Plant group. “Having the two restaurants combined and working together is going to be very unique and obviously different from anything we’ve done before.”

The design concept of the Gilded Unicorn features an assortment of mythical creatures, including a griffin, which is where the inspiration behind the Griffin Tavern name came from. Both restaurants cater large events, and they also seek to utilize their rooftop and turn it into a portable bar type of venue.

Mike Sichel is the general manager of both restaurants, and he thinks the Spokane community will respond positively to Griffin Tavern based on the excitement people have shown leading up to the opening.

“It’s in a great spot. I don’t know if there are any restaurants quite like us in Spokane,” Sichel said. “This restaurant is definitely catered for all ages and all demographics. That’s really the experience we are looking for.”

Cooney described the Griffin Tavern as a modern-style tavern with British pub inspiration and old-world English charm. Along with a rooftop bar, the restaurant includes a private dining room located behind a hidden bookshelf.

While Cooney described the Griffin Tavern’s menu as modern comfort food, he also noted that some of the cuisine is unique to the area. While the menu has common comfort food options like burgers, sandwiches and flatbreads, signature dishes on the menu are the shepherd’s pie and the fish and chips.

“The fish and chips are absolutely out of this world. They are amazing,” Cooney said. “Our shepherd’s pie, which is obviously a British-inspired dish, is really good also.”

Sichel also noted an appreciation for these two dishes.

“Our fish and chips are top end. I have tried them a few times and I’m very happy with them. I think they can hang with any other top end fish and chips in town,” Sichel said. “Our shepherd’s pie is outstanding. Really looking forward to customers trying that.”

The Griffin Tavern has also placed a significant emphasis on the guests’ drinking experience. They pride themselves on their self-pouring beer wall, which Cooney describes as “the first of its kind in Spokane.” Along with a rotating lineup of local beers spread across 16 taps, there are also four wine taps.

“I don’t think anybody on the staff has ever seen a beer wall, let alone worked with one,” Cooney said. “I think that we offer something different and something fun and something that people are going to be excited to come try.”

For guests who intend to use the beer wall, their server activates a wristband for them. Guests pay for beer by the ounce, and the wristband keeps track of how much was poured. A person can pour as little as 1 ounce of beer from all 16 beer taps into one of the pint-sized glasses.

“So many people downtown here are all over this area, love beer and they want to see what we can do with them,” Sichel said.

Referring to the rest of the drink menu, Sichel says the Griffin drink will be a staple. He says he is “really stoked” about their Guinness Martini as well.

Both Cooney and Sichel are happy about the restaurant’s location, which replaces the Brooklyn Deli on a street corner in the heart of the entertainment district.

“It’s such a prime location. We’re excited to really get to really enhance the entertainment district downtown,” Cooney said. “I think we’re going to be a great option for people coming and going from different concerts and shows.”

So far, they have about 30 employees between the chefs, dishwashers, servers and bartenders. The hours for the Griffin Tavern are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 3 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

“They should come for the experience, something different, something new, especially if they’re coming down to a show. It’s the convenience,” Sichel said. “You’re literally right across the street from the Fox or the Knitting Factory.”