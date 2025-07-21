Hurricane center tracks Atlantic tropical wave with chance to develop

By Richard Tribou Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center continued Monday to assess a tropical wave moving across the Atlantic with a chance to develop into the season’s next tropical depression or storm.

In its 8 a.m. tropical outlook, the NHC said the wave was located about 700 miles east-southeast of the Caribbean’s Lesser Antilles in the central tropical Atlantic with an increased production of showers and thunderstorms.

“Environmental conditions are marginally conducive, and any development should be slow to occur while the system moves generally west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph,” forecasters said. “In a couple of days, conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for further development.”

The NHC gave it a 20% chance to develop in the next two days and 20% chance in the next seven. It began tracking the wave Friday night.

If it were to become a named system it could become Tropical Storm Dexter.

Before the start of hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had forecast an expected 13 to 19 named storms for the year, of which 6 to 10 would grow into hurricanes. Three to five of those would develop into major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or higher.

So far the season has seen three named systems, all tropical storms.

Researchers out of Colorado State University this month, though, updated their forecast saying they expect the season to be slightly less busy than what they had predicted earlier this year.

Hurricane season runs June 1 to Nov. 30.