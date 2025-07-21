Lake Spokane fire expands to 2,331 acres, investigated as human caused

Crews continue to battle the Lake Spokane fire that kicked off Saturday afternoon. On Monday, burnout operations were conducted near state Highway 291 making smoke and flames highly visible from the road. (Photo courtesy of Northeast Washington Fire Information)

The Lake Spokane fire continued to burn in Stevens County, growing to r 2,331 acres as of Monday. Firefighters estimate it is 1% contained.

The fire started around 1:15 p.m. Saturday near the Lake Spokane Campground outside of Nine Mile Falls. Though the exact cause remains under investigation, it is human caused , according to an update released by Northeast Washington Fire Information.

Witnesses in Riverside State Park Saturday heard intermittent shooting between noon and 3 p.m. There were different shot patterns, indicating different kinds of firearms. Around 2:30 p.m. there was the sound of semiautomatic gun fire followed by large pops that sounded like explosive material.

The initial smoke had a yellow hue, followed by dark gray plumes.

Cecile Grace Charles, a homeowner who lives in the area, and Malika Baggar, an attendant at a Mobile 1 gas station near the fire, both said they heard stories from multiple people about gunshots followed by a large explosion.

The fire was calmer on Monday as temperatures hovered in the low 70s with traces of rain.

Flames spread toward the north and northeast, said Isabelle Hoygaard, a public information officer with the Washington Department of Natural Resources. Cooler temperatures and the possibility of light rain Tuesday could slow the fire’s progress.

At least one primary residential structure was lost during the initial spread of the fire, and a handful of structures are damaged, Hoygaard said. The official count of structures lost to the fire is not available yet.

There were about 200 personnel involved in fighting efforts, with more scheduled to arrive this week. Fire operations are focused on slowing forward progression of the fire. Crews on the ground will work on structure protection and air support will handle hot spots.

Level 2 and 3 evacuations remain in effect. The Red Cross set up an evacuation shelter for displaced residents at Lakeside High School.

On Monday evening the DNR said crews are monitoring the fire as it burns to the edge of state Highway 291.