New leadership to head Salish School of Spokane

Kim Richards, Ph.D., and Brea Desautel will lead the Salish School of Spokane as co-executive directors.

Christopher Parkin, principal and business manager for the school, said Richards has worked there “in some capacity since 2015.” Desautel has been a part of the program since September 2023, Parkin said.

LaRae Wiley, co-founder and current executive director of school, is assuming a new position as part-time elder-linguist. She will also serve on the school’s board of directors.

“This change reflects LaRae’s deepening focus on Salish language preservation and her continued commitment to the school’s long-term vision,” according to the news release. “LaRae’s transition will allow her to deepen her work with advanced language learners, develop new curriculum resources, and provide mentorship to Salish language teachers and staff.”

The Salish School began its linguistic mission in 2009. Its doors opened 2010, so the school will mark its 15th year in September. Next year, it will serve 55 students.