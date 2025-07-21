Senators press incoming CBS owner on Trump’s claim of settlement side deal

By Jeremy Barr Washington Post

Three liberal senators want to know whether there is any truth to President Donald Trump’s claim that Paramount is actually paying him about $32 million to settle his lawsuit against the company, double what was announced by the CBS parent company.

In a late-night statement July 1, Paramount said it would pay $16 million “in total” to settle the lawsuit, which stemmed from CBS’s editing of a “60 Minutes” interview featuring then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Two nights later, Trump said he would receive “$16 million plus $16 million.” In addition to the previously announced money, he said Paramount would provide between $16 million and $19 million in advertising value. That followed a report on FoxNews.com that Trump could receive millions of dollars in additional compensation in the form of advertisements or public service announcements “in support of conservative causes.”

Paramount has denied that its settlement includes public service announcements and said it “has no knowledge of any promises or commitments made to President Trump.”

Skydance, which is slated to merge with Paramount, has not commented on Trump’s claim. So Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) sent a letter Monday morning to the company’s chief executive, David Ellison, asking him to address Trump’s claims of a side deal.

“Is there currently any arrangement under which you or Skydance will provide compensation, advertising, or promotional activities that in any way assist President Trump, his family, his presidential library, or other Administration officials?” the senators wrote. “If so, what is the nature of this arrangement? What will you or Skydance provide, and what have you discussed receiving in return from the Trump Administration?”

The senators also reiterated their concern that Paramount – and its would-be owner, Skydance – could be seen to have bribed Trump to receive a go-ahead from the Federal Communications Commission to consummate its merger. The deal requires the FCC’s approval – and that of its pugnacious chairman, Brendan Carr – because it involves the transfer of broadcast licenses.

The senators pressed Ellison, who was photographed in April with Trump, to reveal whether he has discussed the merger with him and whether he has agreed to “make changes to Skydance’s content or Paramount’s or CBS’s content at the request of the Trump administration.”

On Thursday evening, CBS announced the cancellation of the “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” hosted by the prominent Trump critic. In their letter Monday, the senators asked Ellison whether he was involved in discussions about canceling the show, which CBS described as “purely a financial decision.” A few days before the network’s announcement, Colbert had criticized Paramount’s payout to Trump as “a big fat bribe.”

The senators requested responses from Ellison by Aug. 4. A spokesperson for Skydance did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.