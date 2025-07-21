Spokane Indians notebook: Indians take 2 of 3 on the road over weekend; hometown hero Stu Flesland helps secure series-winning game Sunday

After taking two of three on the road from the Vancouver Canadians over the weekend, the Indians (14-10) moved back into second place tie with Tri-City in the Northwest League second-half standings, but remain 4 1/2 games behind first-place Eugene (18-5), which is 7-3 in its last 10 games.

The Indians have the second-best run differential in the second half at plus-34, but it pales in comparison to the Emeralds at plus-70 (3.04 average per game) in 23 games.

On the mound: Lefty Stu Flesland was stellar in his start on Sunday. The Mt. Spokane product struck out five over four shutout innings and allowed just one hit and no walks.

Seven pitchers threw at least one inning without allowing an earned run including current closer Cade Denton, who registered his fifth and sixth saves on the trip up north.

Hot/not hitters: It was a quick three-game series coming out of the MLB all-star break,and despite taking two of three there weren’t many offensive heroes as the team scored just nine runs in the series. Skyler Messinger led the way, going 3 for 7 (.429) with an RBI in a pair of games and Aidan Longwell went 4 for 13 with a homer and RBI.

The Indians popped four homers in the series – Longwell, Darius Perry, GJ Hill and Blake Wright all went deep.

Tevin Tucker had a tough series, going 1 for 11 with four strikeouts. He did steal three bases and scored a run.

Moving up, moving on: Before Friday’s series starter with Vancouver, the team announced a series of roster moves. Starting pitcher Michael Prosecky and utility player Brayden Wimmer were both promoted to double-A Hartford, outfielder GJ Hill was returned to the Indians from Hartford, and shortstop Andy Perez was transferred to Low-A Fresno.

Wimmer was leading the Northwest League in hits. He was second in doubles, third in home runs and stolen bases, fourth in average and RBIs, and eighth in runs upon his promotion. Prosecky (7-5) was second in innings pitched, third in strikeouts and sixth in ERA.

The move on Perez was procedural – the Cuban-born infielder could not travel to Canada on his visa.

This week: The Indians are in Everett for a six-game series at Funko Field starting Tuesday. Game time Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday is 7:05 p.m. Thursday is an afternoon game at 12:05 p.m. and Sunday’s get-away game is at 4:05 p.m.