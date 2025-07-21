Spokane motorcycle officer who died in line of duty honored 103 years later

More than a century ago, Spokane Police Department Officer Frederick Germain was looking for speeders when a “repeat offender” who had eluded officers many times flew by, according to the book, “Life Behind the Badge: The Spokane Police Department’s Turbulent Years, 1903-1923.”

Germain jumped on his motorcycle and started pursuing the car when a large truck struck and killed the officer.

On Monday, exactly 103 years after the fatal crash, Spokane police honor guard members pulled a blue blanket from a thin sign on Trent Avenue and Regal Street where Germain was killed. The unveiled sign revealed the officer’s name and “end of watch” date of July 21, 1922.

A photo of Germain and a colorful wreath was stationed at the base of the sign pole, and motorcycle deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office stood next to their two-wheelers to honor the fallen hero.

Spokane police Chief Kevin Hall said it was important to have motorcycle officers in attendance given Germain’s occupation as a motorcycle officer. Hall gave kudos to the unique officers, calling it a “very dangerous occupation.”

Hall said Germain gave “the ultimate sacrifice.”

“As time passes, his honor, dedication and courage displayed that day continue to live on and remain timeless,” he said.

According to “Life Behind the Badge,” Germain started pursuing the driver when a two-ton truck approached.

The truck driver said he swung over to the left of the road to avoid the crash and drove into a ditch. The motorcycle, also trying to miss the truck, rode into the ditch. The radiator of the truck struck Germain, who “received the full impact of the blow to his chest,” according to the truck driver in the book.

Germain died and the speeder was never located.

Germain was with the department for two years. He joined in 1918 but left to work as a railroad engineer. He then returned at the age of 32 as a motorcycle officer about five months before his death. Germain was divorced and his ex-wife and children lived in California, according to the book.

“Let his memory be honored, his courage remembered and his spirit live on within each of us,” Hall said.

The Spokane Regional Fallen Officers Memorial Project organizes the sign dedications.

Twenty-nine law enforcement officers, including four police dogs, in Spokane County, have died in the line of duty, according to Sue Walker, co-chair of the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Project. The Spokane Regional Fallen Officers Memorial Project is under the umbrella of Walker’s organization.

“We want the signs to also bring awareness to the community reminding them of the officers who sacrificed everything to serve and protect them,” she said.

Sixteen officers, including one dog, of the 29 were Spokane police officers. Seven, including three dogs, were from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The Spokane Regional Fallen Officers Memorial Project has dedicated signs to 16 of the fallen officers since the project started in 2019. The rest of them will be honored in the coming years.

Walker, who emceed Monday’s roughly 10-minute ceremony along a noisy stretch of Trent Avenue, said memorial signs are placed at locations nearest to where the officer died.

“These signs and locations provide a place for family, friends, coworkers and community to remember our fallen officers and for us to show that their officer, although not here with us, will never be forgotten,” she said.