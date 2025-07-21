STA releases ‘Jaws’-inspired promotional video for new double decker buses

A man walks down Jefferson Street, Spokane, scrolling through social media on his phone.

“STA has double deckers? They won’t fit under bridges!!!” He reads. “They won’t fit. Is STA crazyy???”

Just then, he catches a glimpse of something tall zipping down a neighboring street. Then another. Finally, a bus, painted in Spokane Transit Authority’s characteristic green, white and blue, turns onto Jefferson – heading straight for the viaduct overhead.

The man drops his phone, shattering it. He motions frantically for the bus to stop;he cries out in anticipation.

The bus clears the underpass without incident, ending the promotional video for the Spokane Transit Authority’s new two -story buses with upbeat music and a “told you so” displayed on the vehicle’s destination sign.

That’s STA’s latest ad promoting its newest transportation venture.

The city owns seven new double -decker buses, each standing at 13-feet, 6-inches tall and with a max capacity of 108 riders – nearly 30 more than the current articulated buses (the accordion-style people movers). Service to and from Cheney on routes 6 and 66 will begin on Sept. 20, following driver training.

Spokane locals are worried for the fate of the super-tall buses in their overpass-ridden city, though.

“We know we’re already getting people commenting that we’re going to get them stuck underneath the viaducts. You know, it’s a common problem in Spokane and we know everyone’s really concerned about this,” Spokane Transit spokeswoman Carly Cortright said. “We had already arranged our service several years ago to use the Jefferson viaduct that does have the proper clearance and we decided, let’s make a sort of fun, tongue -in -cheek (advertisement). Let’s lean into it.”

The video, featuring “Jaws”-inspired music, post production effects and slow-motion action shots, was made entirely in-house by the STA team, directed, filmed and edited by Senior Communications Manager Nathan Mauger. The star of the ad and Spokane Transit’s business development manager, Dainon Setzer, recounted the filming process.

“We shot a bunch of footage over the course of maybe an hour and then Nathan went back to the studio, which is just his office, and started putting things together,” Setzer said. “A couple of days later, he decided he wanted to reshoot one thing, so I had to make sure I wore the same clothes and trimmed the goatee to the same length so that it would look authentic.”

While special effects and music added in post production to pull viewers through a single intense moment, acting out various takes on the street made for a different type of scene.

“We knew there wasn’t going to be any sound from me – no vocals,” Setzer said. “But (Mauger)’s like, ‘no, actually say “no.”’ So, I was on the sidewalk in the middle of downtown yelling, ‘no no no no no, stop stop, oh my gosh’ to try to, you know, recreate the emotion. And people were walking by and looking at us, and a couple people stopped to watch for a while.”

Setzer said that he was recognized at the gym for his role in the promo.

“I have not been asked for one autograph yet,” he said. “I should probably put somebody up to it just so I can say I did.”

Cortright said that “it’s been really well-received, everyone has really really enjoyed it.” Her favorite comment from social media was one saying that the video is “so self -aware.”

“We’re never going to be able to convince people that we’re not going to get them stuck, and so just kind of recognizing that,” she said. “And to be sure, there are viaducts downtown that don’t have proper clearance, but this is why we’re using the Jefferson one in particular.”

As of now, there are no plans to assign the double -decker buses to other routes due to a lack of need, Cortright said.

The other area of high bus demand is along Division Street, where a new rapid -transit bus system is currently being developed.

This article has been updated to reflect that the buses are owned by the Spokane Transit Authority, not the City of Spokane.