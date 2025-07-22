Cal Raleigh hits No. 39 to back gem from Logan Gilbert as Mariners top Brewers

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

SEATTLE – For how interconnected to the two are, it seemed fitting that perhaps Logan Gilbert’s best start of the year included another big swing from Cal Raleigh.

Dominant pitching from Gilbert and a home run from Raleigh is usually a winning combo.

Gilbert pitched beyond the sixth inning for the first time since opening day and allowed only two base runners, and Raleigh provided the offense with his 39th homer giving the Mariners a 1-0 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday night before 32,189 at T-Mobile Park and snapped the Brewers’ 11-game win streak.

Raleigh’s homer came on a 2-2 pitch from Nick Mears with two outs in the sixth. It snapped a six-game homer drought for Raleigh – minus the ones he hit to win the Home Run Derby in Atlanta – and snapped the Mariners’ 19-inning drought without scoring a run after getting blanked the final five innings on Sunday against Houston and shut out on Monday by the Brewers.

Raleigh homered twice on July 11 in Detroit to reach 38, the second most in baseball history before the All-Star break. He also moved into a tie with Ken Griffey Jr. for the most home runs in a player’s first five seasons in Mariners history with 132.

That was the only run the M’s got as they won a 1-0 game at home for the third time this month.

Pitching was going to be the story of the game no matter what with Gilbert facing off with young Milwaukee All-Star Jacob Misiorowski.

Gilbert got the better of the head-to-head matchup and posted just the fifth start in franchise history of at least six innings, two or fewer hits, no walks and 10 or more strikeouts.

The last time Gilbert saw the seventh inning was opening day when he allowed one run on two hits and threw seven innings against the Athletics. That was before the flexor strain that sidelined him for nearly two months and led to a few inconsistent starts after he returned in mid-June.

He was excellent for four innings at Yankee Stadium earlier this month before a rain delay unraveled his start. Gilbert overcame a shaky first inning in his final start before the break to pitch into the sixth inning against the Tigers.

But this was Gilbert at his best. The slider had bite. His splitter floated in and out of the zone and he was able to spot his fastball when needed. Nine of Gilbert’s 10 strikeouts came on either the slider or splitter and he retired the first 12 batters before Jackson Chourio led off the fifth with a single.

Gilbert was pulled after giving up Christian Yelich’s dribbler through the left side with one out in the seventh inning. He was only at 86 pitches, but rather than Gilbert facing the middle of the Milwaukee order it was Matt Brash tasked with finishing the inning.

It ended up being eventful.

Chourio reached on a comebacker that hit Brash and when he found the ball that threw to first it tipped off Luke Raley’s glove for an error. Isaac Collins reached on a fielders choice when Raley couldn’t handle Ben Williamson’s throw attempting to turn a double play. But Brash escaped the jam on a slow grounder from Andrew Vaughn that Williamson and Raley executed perfectly to end the inning.

Andrés Muñoz also had an eventful ninth inning as he sandwiched walks to William Contreras and Chourio on 3-2 pitches around a Yelich strikeout.

Collins struck out looking and Vaughn hit a ground ball to Williamson as Muñoz picked up his first save since July 6.

For all the understandable hype around Misiorowski, his first time facing the Mariners ended up being a truncated start. The Brewers are closely watching his innings his first season in the majors and this ended up being one of the nights his start was cut short.

He was done after 3 2/3 innings, getting lifted after walking Jorge Polanco with two outs in the fourth inning on his 64th and final pitch. He started blazing, throwing 14 fastballs in the first inning of at least 100 mph and another that registered at 99.9. His first pitch of the game to J.P. Crawford came sizzling across at 100.4 mph and when mixed with a slider and changeup that both still topped 90 mph, it was a challenging mix the M’s struggled to solve.

But Misiorowski’s velocity never again reached the 100 mph mark. He threw a couple more at 99.9 but lived mostly in the 98s after that imposing first inning.

Randy Arozarena led off the second inning with a double, Cole Young had an infield single in the third and Julio Rodríguez hit a liner off Misiorowski’s backside for a single in the fourth inning to account for the M’s three hits against the righty.