Coca-Cola rejects Trump demand for only cane sugar in US Coke

By Dave Goldiner New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Coca-Cola Tuesday rejected President Donald Trump’s demand to use only cane sugar in its flagship soda and instead vowed to introduce a new product for the U.S. market that would use the made-in-America sweetener.

A few days after Trump claimed Coca-Cola had agreed to switch from high-fructose corn syrup, the beverage giant instead only agreed to launch a new version of the signature drink that will use only American cane sugar.

The Atlanta based corporation did not say it would change the recipe of its signature Coca-Cola drink sold nationwide as Trump suggested.

“The company plans to launch an offering made with U.S. cane sugar to expand its Trademark Coca-Cola product range,” Coca-Cola said in its second-quarter earnings report.

But Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey sought to portray the move as a glass half full approach to Trump’s demands.

“We appreciate the president’s enthusiasm for our Coca-Cola brand,” Quincey said in a conference call with investors Tuesday. “We are definitely looking to use the whole tool kit of available sweetening options.”

There was no immediate comment from Trump.

The president, who famously drinks Diet Coke, claims cane sugar makes soda taste better. He says it could also be healthier than corn syrup, although most nutritionists say people should avoid sweetened drinks altogether.

Coke uses cane sugar in some other U.S.-marketed drinks, like its Simply brand lemonade and Honest Tea. Coke has also sold Mexican Coke, which is made with cane sugar, in the U.S. since 2005, and it has a developed a cult following.

It switched from cane sugar to high-fructose corn syrup in 1980 to sweeten its flagship drink in 1980 as a cost-cutting measure.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to innovate and see whether there’s an intersection of new ideas and where consumer preferences are evolving,” Quincey said. “It’s a good sign that the industry, including ourselves, are trying lots of different things.”