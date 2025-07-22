Green Bay Campground on Lake Pend Oreille to start taking reservations Friday

A campground on Lake Pend Oreille that had been closed all summer because it lacked a host is set to open.

The Idaho Panhandle National Forest announced in a Facebook post Monday that the Green Bay Campground about 17 miles southeast of Sandpoint would begin accepting online reservations through recreation.gov at 7 a.m. on Friday.

The first reservable date will be Aug. 1, but the Facebook post says sites will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until then.

It will be the first time since 2023 that the campground on the shores of the lake has been open. Last summer, it was closed for renovations that expanded the number of available sites from 12 to 17.

The Forest Service’s website indicates the campground is typically open from May to October, but it has remained closed this summer.

In late May, the Forest Service said in a Facebook post that it was seeking a host for the site. Hosts are typically volunteers who provide visitor information and clean and maintain campground facilities.

A U.S. Forest Service spokesperson confirmed this week that a host is now in place, allowing the campground to open.

All of the campground’s sites will be available for reservations from Aug. 1 to Sept. 27.