Spectator hurt in Kent drag racing crash: ‘I was very, very lucky’

By Catalina Gaitán Seattle Times

The last thing Kili Cambra remembers seeing before her vision went black was the blue-and-white dragster careening at 290 mph across the racetrack’s center line and plowing nose-first into a barricade at Pacific Raceways in Kent.

When the 53-year-old opened her eyes, she was inside an ambulance — and in excruciating pain, Cambra said by phone Tuesday, three days after she was flown by helicopter to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

“I’m still hurting pretty good,” said Cambra, who is now recovering at home in Federal Way. “To me, it’s the sport. It’s car races. Accidents happen.”

Cambra and her husband traveled to Kent on Saturday to watch the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals, an annual drag racing competition they had attended for about the past 10 years, she said. They were sitting in the designated RV section just behind the finish line and behind a chain-link fence when Cambra said she saw one of the dragsters crash, sending debris flying.

One of those pieces of debris — a section of a tire — flew over the fence, ricocheted off the side of Cambra’s motor home and slammed into the back of her head, she said.

“Had it hit me square on, it might have had a different outcome,” she said. “Instead, the motor home took the impact first. I think I was very, very lucky.”

Cambra and the drag racer who crashed, Shawn Reed, were both taken to Harborview, she said.

Reed did not respond to inquiries Monday and Tuesday. In an online statement on Sunday, the race’s organizer, the National Hot Rod Association, said its medical personnel evaluated Reed at the scene before he was hospitalized for two fractured ribs and injuries on his left hand that resulted in him losing his left pointer finger. That statement, and a previous one posted Saturday after the crash, did not mention Cambra or her injuries.

Reed was released from the hospital after undergoing surgery Sunday and was “already on the mend,” with plans to return to the racetrack “as soon as (he) can,” according to a statement shared on his website Sunday.

“It may require a little adjusting,” Reed said in the statement. “But it’d take a lot more than one missing digit to keep me down.”

Pacific Raceways did not respond to inquiries about the crash Monday or Tuesday.

An NHRA representative provided an emailed statement saying the organization and Pacific Raceways will “review the event to prioritize safety for all.”

We’re relieved to know the injured fan is now home,” the statement read. “Our thoughts remain with them and their family.”

For Cambra, intense headaches have dogged her since Saturday, waking her up in the middle of the night and only temporarily kept at bay with medication, she said.

Doctors at Harborview initially suspected Cambra had an acute subdural hemorrhage, or bleeding inside her skull that was putting pressure on her brain, she said. She underwent two full-body CT scans Saturday and was released around 2 a.m. Sunday with stitches on her shoulder and some swelling, scrapes and bruises. The tip of her tongue, which she almost bit off, is also stinging and burning as it heals, she said.

Before Cambra was released, the hospital’s chaplain visited her room and told her that Reed and his family had asked him to check on her, she said. NHRA has not contacted her, but Cambra said the owner of Pacific Raceways has been in “constant contact with her husband, and told her husband Tuesday that Reed and his family were hoping to get in touch with her.

Despite her injuries, Cambra — who works as the associate director of instructional scheduling at Highline College in Des Moines — said she remains a drag racing fan and plans on returning to the same race next year.

“I might have a little PTSD,” she said. “But I don’t think it’ll stop me from going.”