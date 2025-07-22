‘What he’s done is incredible’: Mt. Spokane’s Brycen Phillips named two-time U.S. Paralympics Track and Field High School All-American

Mt. Spokane’s Brycen Phillips, who qualified for USA Track and Field’s Paralympic Nationals, stands on the track June 26 at Mt. Spokane High School. (TYLER TJOMSLAND/The Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

If Brycen Phillips had his preference, he’d play baseball.

Or soccer. But not track and field.

Baseball and soccer would require Phillips to be an able-bodied athlete. He’s not. A stroke at the age of 3 caused lifelong hemiplegia , a condition characterized by paralysis or weakness on one side of the body. His right side, from his shoulder to his ankle, is paralyzed.

He spent three months in the hospital, having to relearn everything from walking to talking to even using the bathroom.

Phillips remembers as early as 4 he tried to run, and there were the predictable fits and starts. But he was determined.

Most things that require the use of two hands, Phillips has had to learn to do one-handed, such as tying his shoelaces, riding a bike or driving a car.

State law requires drivers to use both hands on the steering wheel. Because of his disability, an exception is allowed.

Phillips, 16, who will be a junior this fall at Mt. Spokane High School, got his driver’s license in June.

Phillips wanted to find a sport that would allow him to do something competitive despite his limitations. He hooked up with ParaSports Spokane just before COVID-19 broke out. David Greig, the organization’s volunteer track and field coach, has worked with Phillips.

Greig has been amazed with Phillips’ commitment to do the best he can.

“He’s been fun to work with, just a good ambassador for this movement,” Greig said.

Greig helped the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association – the governing body for high school sports in the state – adopt ambulatory events in track and field. Washington was one of the first three states to do so.

The WIAA established minimum standards that ambulatory athletes must meet to qualify for state. As a freshman last year, Phillips qualified in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races and the discus. He won medals in the 100, 200 and discus.

In his just-completed sophomore season, Phillips set lofty goals and achieved them, winning state titles in the three sprints and placing fourth in the discus. He finished the 100 in 13.89 seconds, nearly a second faster than his freshman season. He won the 200 in 28.62, more than a second faster than the season before.

“It felt amazing,” Phillips said. “It felt unreal that I was able to do it.”

A common question Phillips is asked is whether it hurts to run. The answer is no.

Phillips has a slight hitch in his giddyup, but otherwise from the waist down he looks like an able-bodied athlete. He can’t use a sprinter’s form with his right arm because of the paralysis.

His doctor has classified him as T37. That’s one step below the highest classified level for a para athlete. Athletes above T38 are considered able-bodied.

Phillips was one of 46 named U.S. Paralympics Track and Field High School All-American in 2024. He will be a repeat honoree for 2025.

“He doesn’t require any special attention. He does all the workouts that all of our athletes do,” Mt. Spokane coach Danny Figueira said. “He’s just another member of our team. What he’s done is incredible.”

Last year, Phillips was one of the youngest to compete at the USTAF Paralympics Trials in Miramar, Florida – the qualifying meet for the Paris Olympics. Para athletes are given fewer qualifying slots to the Paralympics than able-bodied athletes who qualify for the Summer Games.

That makes it much more difficult to qualify. Phillips’ dream is to compete at the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.

He will compete mostly against adults when he goes to the USTAF Para National Championships July 31-Aug. 3 at Hayward Field in Eugene. For the first time, USATF has combined its able-bodied national meet with the Paralympic nationals.

Phillips qualified for nationals in the 100 and 200 with his times at the state-qualifying District 6 meet in May.

The qualifying standard in the 100 was 13.79 and Phillips did 13.71; the qualifying standard in the 200 was 28.49 and he did 28.42.

The focus for Phillips the next three years will be dropping his times significantly so he can qualify for the Paralympics.

His father, Scott Phillips, has much appreciation for ParaSports Spokane.

“ParaSports Spokane has been absolutely instrumental in everything Brycen has been able to do and accomplish,” he said.

Phillips trains three days a week with Greig through the summer.

He also does physical therapy once a week, trying to strengthen muscles around his shoulder, hip and ankle.

Phillips is less concerned with how he fares at Eugene and more excited about showing he “was meant to be there.”

He will be joined by nine other ParaSports Spokane athletes in Eugene.

Greig sees the strides Phillips is making.

“He’s making improvements everywhere,” Greig said. “He’s getting stronger and faster.”

Greig is hopeful Phillips can achieve his dream.

“He has the opportunity to do it and we’ll do everything in our power to do it,” Greig said. “The next step is getting him on a performance strength plan after this summer that’s more tailored for him. That’s going to help him improve a lot.”

Phillips carries a 4.0 grade-point average. He wants to be a physical therapist, helping youth his age with similar disabilities.

He’s humble and positive, not choosing to dwell on his disability.

“My disability might have closed some doors … like playing baseball and other sports,” Phillips said. “But it has also opened up some doors like the Paralympics. It’s opened my eyes to see that I can still do things that able-bodied people can. Even though I might struggle at things, it’s just another challenge in life. One of my (motivational) quotes for this track season was showing my ability through my disability.”

The results speak for themselves.