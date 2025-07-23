Dave Boling: A healthy Cooper Kupp, Abraham Lucas should pique interest of more than just eastern Washington Seahawks fans

By Dave Boling The Spokesman-Review

RENTON, Wash. – Naturally, Seattle Seahawks fans with 509 phone prefixes will be curious about the training camp status of right tackle Abe Lucas and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Washington State and Eastern Washington followers have specific rooting interests in these two.

But from a macro perspective, even the casual Hawks supporter can see that the preparedness of Lucas and Kupp will have significant impact on how likely Seattle will be able to challenge for the NFC West Division title once the games start counting.

And although the first practice of the franchise’s 50th training camp was conducted without contact, at somewhat less than full speed, the evaluation of these two regional favorites was very positive.

They were both in action and remained vertical and productive.

Day One: Victory.

Lucas, who gave up a small handful of sacks in half a million passes under coach Mike Leach in Pullman, has played in just 13 games the past two seasons because of injuries.

And the 32-year-old Kupp, the Eastern Eagle who rocketed to national stardom with the Los Angeles Rams (NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2021), also has missed significant portions of the past three seasons, and was released by the Rams this spring.

Healthy, they will be solid additions to needy units on a team that won six of its last eight games in 2024, and lost the division title by a slim tiebreaker, with a 10-7 record.

It’s especially crucial for Lucas, who had an impressive rookie season, holding his own against some of the league’s best edge rushers. At times in the past two seasons, when he’s been on the field, he sometimes has been below full power.

During this offseason, Lucas has been seen on social media starring in videos in which he looks like a Marvel superhero moving tons of iron.

He’s always been strong, though. It’s been his durability and mobility that have been tested.

Again, at least in these less-than fiercely combative circumstances, Lucas looked fully functional. During minicamp in June, Lucas looked huge and strong, but without as much spring in his step. Wednesday, Lucas seemed much quicker off the ball.

His return to that level of competency would seem like the rare addition of a talented veteran right tackle to a line in dire need.

With Lucas mauling on those stretch zone runs on the right side, and rookie top pick Grey Zabel stepping in at left guard, the inconsistent line of recent seasons should be immediately improved.

Coach Mike Macdonald promised to focus on the rushing attack, and the line may now be able to facilitate that.

And that brings us to Kupp. Speed was never Kupp’s signature talent, so a little bit of age and some injuries can’t diminish him as much as it might to speed guys like DK Metcalf (now gone to Pittsburgh) or even Tyler Lockett (released and signed as a free agent by Las Vegas).

Those guys are gone, and Kupp will be needed to supplement receiving ace Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo also made several nice catches in traffic, looking like a nice option for new quarterback Sam Darnold.

An underappreciated quality in Kupp’s game is as a downfield blocker. Macdonald’s newly emphasized rushing attack will put those skills to good use.

In front of a crowd of season-ticket holders, the Seahawks’ defense looked solid, especially the defensive front.

Macdonald conceded after practice that the defense is at a different stage, returning so many key contributors to a unit that finished last season strongly.

On offense, the most significant development had to be free-range, unfettered downfield sprints of oft-injured running back Kenneth Walker III.

Even the team sessions at this stage of camp resemble a flag football game among extremely athletic competitors.

So running backs often find the crack in the line and then run free from thumping or pursuit.

But on one play Wednesday, Walker broke through the right side of the defense, and seemed to put on the jets up the sideline.

No one was after him since the outcome of the play had been determined, but Walker really turned it on, seemingly just for the joy of being healthy and fast, and optimistic that 2025 will be the season he achieves his enormous potential.

The theme, here, is becoming clear. The Seahawks appear to have the talent to contend.

Especially if Lucas and Kupp and Walker and a few others can stay on the field and play at somewhere near their capabilities.

On a sunny and warm late-July day on the shores of Lake Washington, these key ingredients were in fine form.

Hold your breath for how long that will last.