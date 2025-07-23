Locally: College Preparatory Academy Volleyball U17 team wins at world tournament

From staff reports

Coeur d’Alene High’s Gianna Callari and Mead High’s Janae Demant had standout performances to lead the College Preparatory Academy Volleyball Club’s U17 team to the title at the Global Challenge Tournament in Pula, Croatia, earlier this month.

Callari earned the U17 tournament’s most valuable player award and Demant was named to the all-tournament team.

CPA claimed the title by defeating Club Italia from Italy, the top-ranked team at the event.

Other members of the team include Noella Migliuri, Gonzaga Prep; Ryan Libey, Ridgeline; Greta Van Gemert, Freeman; Kaylee Paulson, CdA; Camryn Farrar, CdA; Emma Krogh, Kamiah, Idaho; Aurie Duncan, Hamilton, Montana; and Kennedy Varda, Gallatin, Montana.

The team was coached by Wade and Jill Benson, along with Whitworth Athletic Director Tim Demant.

Hockey

Spokane Chiefs forward Brody Gillespie is among 10 Western Hockey League players who have been invited by USA Hockey to its Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp, taking place in Plymouth, Michigan, from Monday through Aug. 3.

Chiefs defenseman prospect Zaide Penner will also be at the camp.

The selection camp roster features seven forwards and three defensemen from the WHL, with four skaters competing in the league during the 2024-25 season.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup runs from Aug. 11-16 in Brno, Czechia, and Trenčín, Slovakia.

College baseball

Washington State baseball named Dan Bower an assistant coach, head coach Nathan Choate announced Friday.

Bower arrives at WSU after working the previous three seasons at Centralia College as the associate head coach, recruiting coordinator, hitting coach and outfield coach.

In his first year with the program in 2023, Bower, who also coached third base, helped lead Centralia to a 26-24 record, its highest win total since 1985 and the first winning season for the program since 2010. Bower also helped Centralia to a 30-win season the following year before six players earned All-NWAC honors in 2025.

College tennis

Washington State tennis coach Josh Graetz announced Thursday that Olivia Battye has been named Cougars assistant coach. Battye arrives in Pullman having spent the past season as an assistant coach at Trinity University in San Antonio.

During her one year at Trinity , Battye helped the Tigers to a 21-5 overall record, reaching the Round of 16 at the NCAA Division III Championships.

College rowing

Washington State women’s rowing graduate Jess Schneider will be competing in the World University Games in Germany this weekend, the school announced Tuesday.

Schneider will represent the United States when she rows in the women’s 4 on Friday and Sunday.

“Competing in the World University Games means that I get to not only represent Washington State, but the USA on an international level,” Schneider said in a team release.

“It’s been amazing training with these 12 other women in Ypsilanti, Michigan, for the past month and we are so excited to head to Germany.”

Schneider was a four-year letter winner with WSU rowing. She raced in all eight events in her senior season and placed third overall in the 1V8 at the West Coast Conference Championships Grand Final on May 16 and 17.