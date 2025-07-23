Man jailed after 19 iPhones stolen at Chehalis business

(Centralia) Chronicle

CENTRALIA, Wash. – A 26-year-old Kent, Washington, man is being held in the Lewis County Jail after he and another suspect allegedly stole 19 iPhones from a business in Chehalis, Washington, on July 17.

Rashad Wesley McAdory has been charged with first-degree retail theft and second-degree burglary, both Class B felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

He appeared in Lewis County Superior Court on Wednesday, where Judge J. Andrew Toynbee set his bail at $50,000.

On July 17, a Chehalis police officer responded to the UScellular store at 1644 NW Louisiana Ave. in Chehalis after an employee reported that two males “had stolen a bunch of iPhones and ran out of the back of the store,” according to court documents.

The employee told the officer the two men entered the store and initially indicated they wanted to buy an iPhone. When asked for an identification card, the males said they didn’t have any and left the store.

“The males returned about 20 minutes later and demanded to pay for a phone without showing identification,” prosecutors wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. “(The employee) told them they would need to come back tomorrow as she was closing the store. The males stood there for a few minutes before one of them exclaimed, ‘ … I want an iPhone. The males then proceeded to go to the employees only section in the back of the store and shut the door behind them. The males then proceeded out the secure back exit of the store, which set off an alarm.”

A manager of the store subsequently provided a list of the stolen merchandise, which include 19 iPhones with a total value of $16,370.”

The employee showed video footage of the suspects in the store. The officer also reviewed footage from the nearby Jiffy Lube, which showed the suspects running from UScellular toward the Applebee’s parking lot.

“(The officer) observed a hat fall off the head of one of the suspects,” court documents state. “(The officer) obtained the hat. (The officer) observed a newer silver vehicle with large dark rims on Jiffy Lube’s security footage and did not observe any other vehicles exiting the parking lot within the timeframe.”

The officer processed the vehicle through the Flock Safety camera system and located a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu.

“The vehicle returned to Rashaeana Weston, and its last known involvement was associated with a Quianna Weston,” court documents state. “(The officer) noted the hat collected at the scene had the name ‘Quianna’ embroidered on the right side. (Officers) conducted a social media investigation of Quianna and identified the suspects as Rashad McAdory and Isaiah McAdory.”

Detectives with the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team located Rashad McAdory as well as the Chevrolet Malibu in Federal Way, Washington. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

“Rashad denied being in Chehalis recently, but also stated that nobody else drives the Malibu,” court documents state. “The officers seized the Malibu and applied for a search warrant. Inside the Malibu, one of the stolen iPhones was recovered.”

McAdory has prior criminal history that includes convictions for attempt to elude, unlawful imprisonment, first- and second-degree theft, robbery, attempted robbery and organized retail theft.

He was released from prison for his most recent offenses in February 2024 and was on probation at the time of his arrest.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.