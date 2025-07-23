Spokane Indians three-game winning streak snapped, Everett takes second in series 4-1

EVERETT – The Spokane Indians’ modest three-game winning streak was snapped on Wednesday in a 4-1 loss to the Everett AquaSox in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field.

Everett starting pitcher Ryan Hawks shined over seven innings, allowing one unearned run on six hits. He struck out three and walked none.

Spokane (15-11) took the lead in the top of the third when Jesus Bugarin singled, went to second on Ben McCabe’s single, took third on a passed ball, and avoided the tag following Tevin Tucker’s sacrifice fly.

But the Indians managed just six hits and one walk against three Everett pitchers. They went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position.

Everett (9-17) tied it in the bottom of the third, then scored two runs in the fourth – the big blow coming on Brandon Eike’s sixth home run of the season, a solo shot.

The AquaSox added an insurance run in the seventh when Anthony Donofrio doubled and scored on Colt Emerson’s RBI single.

Indians starting pitcher Albert Pacheco went five innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits. He walked three and struck out three. He threw 69 pitches, just 38 for strikes.

The series continues Thursday at 12:05 p.m.