Sue Lani Madsen: Co-opted language threatens tiny house movement

By Sue Lani Madsen

Describing transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness as “tiny home villages” is smart marketing for the nonprofits proposing them.

We do need transition services to get folks back to work, but we also need more affordable workforce housing. Co-opting warm and fuzzy terminology for temporary compounds creates a barrier to ending homelessness.

The modern tiny house movement is poised to fill the gap to affordability for people who don’t need wrap-around transition support services or a bloated McMansion. They just need a home. It’s a throwback to traditional workforce housing, the small cottages found in company towns and early 20th century neighborhoods.

The Washington state Building Code Council adopted Appendix Q Tiny Houses as part of the International Residential Code in 2020. Appendix Q sets standards for cozy homes with a footprint of up to 400 square feet. Exceptions in the code allow more flexible parameters for head height and access to sleeping lofts, but otherwise they are permanent dwellings built to the same standards as any other single-family house.

Saul Hansen, an intern architect working on large commercial structures, embraces work on tiny houses as his weekend passion projects. Hansen sees tiny houses as an alternative to condos for starter homes. He says he’s run the numbers with developers and had a positive response. A well-appointed tiny house with high-quality finishes and fixtures can be built for less than $50,000, according to Hansen’s analysis.

But there are barriers. One is the low price, as banks may balk at tiny houses as a threat to their standard mortgage model. When fees are based on a percentage of loan value, administering 10 tiny mortgages instead of one megamortgage is more work for less money.

Other financial barriers are created by the administrative state. Ron Barnes, a residential developer based in Airway Heights, is interested in trying a tiny house development.

“You want my two cents on affordable housing?” Barnes asked. “Tell the city not to charge so much for general facility charges, water and sewer hookups. Those are the things people can’t see. There’s fees all over the place.”

Then there are the social barriers. Appendix Q was part of the answer to fears of tiny home villages looking like dilapidated trailer parks. A tiny house built under the building code is different than a portable tiny house on wheels, known as a THOW.

“As soon as it’s on a foundation, they’re totally willing to talk, working with the City of Spokane has been awesome,” Hansen said. “Most people don’t know it’s an option.”

Getting the words right matters to breaking barriers. It has taken decades for what is now marketed as manufactured housing to fight the association with trailers as temporary or lesser quality. They are still banned in some communities despite being affordable, high-quality and reducing material waste compared to site-built houses, but the prejudice remains.

Nonprofits linking the catchphrase “tiny house village” to homelessness services threaten the acceptance of tiny house construction for affordable workforce housing.

When the former Empire Health Foundation (now operating as Waters Meet Foundation) announced a pilot “tiny home village” in the West Hills neighborhood on its website, they described it as a “planned community of small, individual shelter units – typically around 100-200 square feet each … using models from both Pallet Shelter and the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI).”

Those aren’t tiny houses. They are more accurately described as microshelters.

Pallet Shelter is a public benefit corporation operating in 29 states “to build supportive interim shelter for displaced communities” and has several sizes of microunits. LIHI limits their units to 120 square feet to avoid conflicts with the Seattle Building Code, and recommends a standard 96 square feet. They are designed as temporary shelters.

The July 16 Spokesman-Review article covering the Waters Meet project stated Catholic Charities “has discussed plans to build its own tiny home village.” Rob McCann, CEO and president of Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington, declined to respond directly when asked simply if he envisioned similar microshelter units or tiny houses for his village, saying to “read between the lines.” Presumably, his uncivil defensiveness was a result of recognizing the past and current sensitivity of neighborhoods to the siting of Catholic Charities services.

The LIHI and Pallet Shelter websites extol the use of their portable products as part of successful homelessness responses. If the success data is there, then microshelter communities don’t need marketing magic to sell the idea. Whether the programs operating within these planned communities will help their temporary residents to overcome challenges or drag down the quality of life for permanent residents is a debate for another day, but the stigma exists.

Getting the words right matters if one is interested in facts and reality. Like so many other politicized issues, this conversation would benefit from establishing a common glossary. Describing microshelter compounds as tiny home villages is misleading. One-hundred-square-foot temporary box shelters are not equivalent to 400-square-foot houses on foundations. Fuzzy language threatens to prolong the progress of the tiny house movement as a viable option for affordable housing development.

