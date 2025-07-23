Teen pleads not guilty to crash that killed CHAS executive

A 17-year-old accused in the hit-and-run crash that killed the chief operating officer of CHAS Health last week pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning.

Keegan Forshee appeared via Zoom from the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center with his attorney, Morgan Maxey. In the courtroom, the family of Sarah Doxey watched the arraignment without making a statement.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Jeremy Schmidt set trial to begin Aug. 11.

Forshee is charged as a juvenile with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, felony hit-and-run, and driving without a valid license, according to charging documents.

Forshee crashed an SUV into Doxey as she jogged with a friend near Manito Country Club, according to Spokane Police.

After the crash he ran across the golf course, down the South Hill Bluff and across Latah Creek and U.S. Highway 195 toward Eagle Ridge, according to court records.

Police arrested him near a fire station in the area after firefighters reported seeing him running and trying to hide.

Forshee remains at the Juvenile Detention Center as he awaits trial.