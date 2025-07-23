Color Scheme

Subscribe now

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Wednesday Opinion letters

Please support Orebaugh

The Spokesman-Review’s June 29 article on the Central Valley School Board candidates was very revealing. Pam Orebaugh has done a good and credible job. She’s been through the learning curve that everyone in a new position must go through. Orebaugh deserves re-election based on her thoughtful comments and job performance.

Mark Bitz seems unable to take a stand on the very controversial issue of transgender athletes in schools. He says he will “listen to students and constituents and reflect their values.” Whose values will he represent when values are disagreed upon by those he would represent? How is he exhibiting representation when students brought up the transgender athlete issue by saying, “Was it worth bringing up?” How do you represent students if you think they shouldn’t speak on an issue? Definitely a mixed message here.

Rob Linebarger’s comments were disturbing, advocating forcefulness to achieve his goals by “forming a coalition … to take the issue to the state courts” and further to federal courts if needed. Is this a candidate you want on a school board whose first inclination is to create a coalition for the purpose of suing in court when issues arise, he strongly disagrees with? Linebarger has already been fined by a Superior Court judge for “improper ouster deemed bullying in nature.” When is real or perceived bullying ever acceptable?

Please join me voting for Orebaugh, who has exhibited zero bullying or suing to achieve her goals. Support Orebaugh as her challenger, Linebarger, did four years ago.

Alene Lindstrand

Spokane

Letters Policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on local topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.

Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt. (Learn more.)

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form
Submit your letter here
Mail
Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201
Email
letters@spokesman.com
Fax
(509) 459-3815
Phone
(509) 459-5430

Read more about how we crafted our Letters to the Editor policy