Wednesday Opinion letters

Please support Orebaugh

The Spokesman-Review’s June 29 article on the Central Valley School Board candidates was very revealing. Pam Orebaugh has done a good and credible job. She’s been through the learning curve that everyone in a new position must go through. Orebaugh deserves re-election based on her thoughtful comments and job performance.

Mark Bitz seems unable to take a stand on the very controversial issue of transgender athletes in schools. He says he will “listen to students and constituents and reflect their values.” Whose values will he represent when values are disagreed upon by those he would represent? How is he exhibiting representation when students brought up the transgender athlete issue by saying, “Was it worth bringing up?” How do you represent students if you think they shouldn’t speak on an issue? Definitely a mixed message here.

Rob Linebarger’s comments were disturbing, advocating forcefulness to achieve his goals by “forming a coalition … to take the issue to the state courts” and further to federal courts if needed. Is this a candidate you want on a school board whose first inclination is to create a coalition for the purpose of suing in court when issues arise, he strongly disagrees with? Linebarger has already been fined by a Superior Court judge for “improper ouster deemed bullying in nature.” When is real or perceived bullying ever acceptable?

Please join me voting for Orebaugh, who has exhibited zero bullying or suing to achieve her goals. Support Orebaugh as her challenger, Linebarger, did four years ago.

Alene Lindstrand

Spokane