Blind Pilot, John Craigie to bring folk music to Knitting Factory

From staff reports

Blind Pilot and John Craigie are bringing their folk sounds to Spokane.

Portland’s own Blind Pilot was originally formed as a duo before becoming a sextet, and now a four-piece group. They released their first of four albums so far, “3 Rounds and a Sound,” in 2008.

The band is known for songs like “Packed Powder,” “The Story I Heard,” “We Are the Tide,” “Umpqua Rushing” and more.

Blind Pilot took an eight-year musical hiatus before releasing “In the Shadow of the Holy Mountain” last year. The 11-track project features favorites like “Jacaranda” and “Just a Bird.”

Craigie first began performing in Santa Cruz, California, while in a psychedelic rock band before becoming a solo folk artist. He released music independently throughout the 2000s before his major label debut, “Montana Tale,” came in 2009.

Craigie is known for songs such as “Don’t Ask,” “Dissect the Bird,” “Part Wolf,” and “I Am California,” featuring Gregory Alan Isakov. He has also had many other collaborations with artists like Jack Johnson, Langhorne Slim and TK & the Holy Know-Nothings.

Blind Pilot and Craigie will perform at the Knitting Factory on Friday. Tickets for all ages, starting at $49.75, can be purchased through Ticketmaster.