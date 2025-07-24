Grammy Award decorated musician Alison Krauss and Union Station join Jerry Douglas, Willy Watson on Northern Quest stage

From staff reports

Alison Krauss and her bluegrass band Union Station will be taking to the Northern Quest stage this weekend.

The Illinois vocalist and multi-instrumentalist was initially taught the classical violin before discovering the stylings of the bluegrass fiddle at a young age. Krauss was soon playing in competitions around the Midwest and with multiple groups, including what would become Union Station when she was just 12.

In 1990, she won her first of 27 Grammy awards with the record “Two Highways,” alongside Union Station. Krauss is the second-most Grammy-awarded female artist, behind Beyonce, and the fourth most overall.

Krauss is known for songs like “The Lucky One,” “Let Me Touch You for a While,” her cover of Keith Whitley’s “When You Say Nothing at All” and “Whiskey Lullaby” with Brad Paisley. She recorded an array of songs for the feature film, “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” including “Down to the River to Pray” and “I’ll Fly Away” with Gillian Welch.

Krauss has also released multiple collaboration albums with former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, including “Raising Sand” in 2007 and “Raise the Roof” in 2021.

In March, Krauss and Union Station released their first record together since 2011, “Arcadia.”

Union Station features a special member, renowned dobro guitarist and 15-time Grammy winner Jerry Douglas.

Krauss and Union Station will be joined by folk and Americana legend Willie Watson when they perform at Northern Quest Resort and Casino at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets starting at $48.69 can be purchased through the venue website.